Diversion during fortnight of roadworks on A90 Forfar Road in Dundee

A £315,000 resurfacing project gets under way on Monday (June 12).

By Neil Henderson
General view of the A90 Forfar Road in Dundee
Traffic will be diverted off the A90 Forfar Road at Claverhouse Road. Image: Google Street View

Drivers will be diverted during a fortnight of roadworks on the A90 Forfar Road in Dundee.

A closure will be in place between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night, until June 25.

It means those travelling southbound, heading towards the Forfar Road junction, will be diverted.

The diversion route will take motorists on to Claverhouse Road, then Old Glamis Road before joining the Kingsway to the west of Caird Park.

A map of a diversion route during roadworks on the A90 Forfar Road in Dundee
The diversion route highlighted in blue. Image: Amey

The diversion will be removed by 6.30am on June 26.

Amey, which is carrying out the roadworks on behalf of Transport Scotland, says the project will benefit more than 14,000 vehicles  that use the route each day.

All of the planned improvement work is weather-dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled.

It comes as major roadworks are also getting under way on the Tay Road Bridge on Monday – running until November.

