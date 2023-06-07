Scottish rockers Texas heading to Dundee for acoustic gig and Q&A

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish rock legends Texas are heading to Dundee to perform an intimate acoustic gig for fans.

In a special one-off event taking place next month, the audience will also have the chance to quiz lead singer Sharleen Spiteri in a Q&A session.

The performance coincides with the release of the band’s greatest hits album spanning their 35-year recording career.

Formed in Glasgow in 1986, Texas went on to become one of the most successful bands in the world – recording 10 studio albums and releasing 44 singles.

Their roster of hits includes I Don’t Want a Lover, Black Eyed Boy, Say What You Want and In Demand.

Dundee represents a special place for the band – as they had their first ever live performance at the city’s university in March 1986.

The Dundee event takes place at Church on July 15.

Tickets went on sale for the show via Assai on Wednesday with fans able to get entry at a discounted rate with an order of the greatest hits record.