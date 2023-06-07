Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Scottish rockers Texas heading to Dundee for acoustic gig and Q&A

The event coincides with the release of their greatest hits.

By Neil Henderson
Texas lead singer, Sharleen Spiteri. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Texas lead singer, Sharleen Spiteri. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Scottish rock legends Texas are heading to Dundee to perform an intimate acoustic gig for fans.

In a special one-off event taking place next month, the audience will also have the chance to quiz lead singer Sharleen Spiteri in a Q&A session.

The performance coincides with the release of the band’s greatest hits album spanning their 35-year recording career.

Formed in Glasgow in 1986, Texas went on to become one of the most successful bands in the world – recording 10 studio albums and releasing 44 singles.

Texas performing at the Caird Hall in 2017. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Their roster of hits includes I Don’t Want a Lover, Black Eyed Boy, Say What You Want and In Demand.

Dundee represents a special place for the band – as they had their first ever live performance at the city’s university in March 1986.

The Dundee event takes place at Church on July 15.

Tickets went on sale for the show via Assai on Wednesday with fans able to get entry at a discounted rate with an order of the greatest hits record.

