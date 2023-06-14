Pregnant Dundee teen ‘terrified’ after finding drug users passed out at front door

A pregnant Dundee teenager says she is “terrified” after finding drug users passed out at her front door.

Nicole Kennedy, 18, says she has had to put up with people injecting themselves and sleeping on the landing outside her flat in Lochee – as well as knocking on her door during the night.

The care worker says she did not realise living in Elders Court would be “this bad” until seeing it with her own eyes.

Having so far failed to secure a move to another council property, she now fears trying to raise a child in the multi.

Users injecting drugs in stairwell

Nicole says she has been diagnosed with depression and anxiety – and claims living in the multi is a factor.

She told The Courier: “When I first looked at coming in here, I was told there were minor problems.

“Within weeks I realised that wasn’t the case – there were people helping inject drugs into one another in the stairwell.

“I’ve had people sleeping outside my front door on a number of occasions.

“People are coming to my front door at all times of the day and night looking for the previous tenant and they’re out of their faces.

“I have been diagnosed with anxiety and depression since living in this flat and had two miscarriages.

“I believe it’s due to being so stressed out with living here.”

Nicole, who is 21 weeks pregnant, is now considering what life will be like in the multi with a child.

She said: “I’ve been imaging trying to deal with this while having a child in a pram.

“Outside my front door people have also urinated, and there have also been pools of blood.

“It’s terrifying living here and it’s sad, because the flat itself is really nice, but it’s the problems right outside your door.”

Nicole says moving back in with family is not an option due to overcrowding.

She is continuing to push for a move to another council property.

The teenager has also been posting photos of life in the multi on Facebook – which have been shared hundreds of times.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “The council takes allegations of anti-social behaviour very seriously.

“We have made attempts to contact the individual in order for us to investigate their anti-social behaviour concerns.

“The individual can contact us directly on 01382 307366 to progress their complaint.

“Tenants can discuss housing options and rehousing applications with our lettings centre directly.”