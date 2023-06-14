Fife hotel and restaurant that closed last year now up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife hotel and restaurant that closed last year now up for sale

The business is being sold due to a change in the circumstances of the current owner.  

By Gavin Harper
The former Thistle Dae Nicely restaurant which shut last year. Image: Scottish Business Agency.
A former Fife restaurant and hotel that closed last year has been put up for sale.

The former Fife Arms Hotel in Milton of Balgonie, which more recently operated as a restaurant and bar called ‘Thistle Dae Nicely’ is being sold.

It is being marketed by Scottish Business Agency for £240,000.

The property closed last year due to “unfortunate health circumstances”, the agents said.

It added the property was now being sold due to a change in the circumstances of the current owner, who has moved to a new line of work.

‘Great reputation’

The Main Street hotel has a 50-cover restaurant bar, three en suite rooms and a car park, plus a two-bed flat for the owners.

Its sales brochure states: “It had a great reputation locally with visitors from across Scotland.

“The restaurant served a traditional menu alongside a cocktail offering which quickly became popular with the village and further afield.

Inside the restaurant, which shut last year. Image: Scottish Business Agency.

While it is the only food and drink offering in the village, there is potential to develop the offering, according to the agents.

The schedule adds: “The property could also lend itself to alternative use subject to planning. A committed operator would do well in this premises.

“The combination of accommodation, food and drink would be popular for tourists, contractors and locals.”

Refurbishments needed at Fife property

The agents said the property would require some refurbishment for it to reopen as a hotel.

The former hotel and restaurant is on the market for £24,000. Image: Google Maps.

SBA added: “The property requires modernisation in order to be successfully operated as a small hotel once again.

“With the right input, it could certainly become a thriving hub for the village once again as there is potential for a food and drink offering alongside the accommodation.”

