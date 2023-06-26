Police probe after stones thrown at cars and a member of the public in Dundee

Police are investigating reckless behaviour after a teenager was seen to throw stones at cars in Dundee.

When challenged by a member of the public the teenage boy threw a stone at them and made threatening comments.

The incident happened last Friday in the Craigie Avenue area of the city.

A Police Scotland spokesman said police are now appealing for information or dashcam footage following the “reckless conduct.”

Stones thrown at oncoming traffic

He said: “We are currently investigating an incident of reckless conduct which took place about 3:15pm on Friday, June 23, on Craigie Avenue near the junction with Kinnordy Terrace, Dundee.

“A male youth was seen to throw stones into the path of oncoming traffic in Craigie Avenue.

“When challenged by a member of the public, he then threw a stone at them and made threatening comments.

“It is not known at this time if any of the stones thrown caused any damage.”

Description of teenager sought by police

The teenager is described as about 15 years of age, tall, slim build with short dark brown hair, wearing grey shorts, grey trainers, white socks, a maroon T-shirt and a black Under Armour backpack.

He was in the company of two other male youths of similar age, who were wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident or who may have dashcam footage of the area at the time is asked to call 101 or speak to any police officer.

Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. The reference is incident 2565 of June 23.