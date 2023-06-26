Police probe after stones thrown at cars and a member of the public in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Police probe after stones thrown at cars and a member of the public in Dundee

Police say they are looking for a male aged around 15 following the incident in the Craigie Avenue area of the city last Friday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The incident happened at the junction of Craigie Avenue and Kinnordy Terrace.
The incident happened at the junction of Craigie Avenue and Kinnordy Terrace. Image: Google Maps

Police are investigating reckless behaviour after a teenager was seen to throw stones at cars in Dundee.

When challenged by a member of the public the teenage boy threw a stone at them and made threatening comments.

The incident happened last Friday in the Craigie Avenue area of the city.

A Police Scotland spokesman said police are now appealing for information or dashcam footage following the “reckless conduct.”

Stones thrown at oncoming traffic

He said: “We are currently investigating an incident of reckless conduct which took place about 3:15pm on Friday, June 23, on Craigie Avenue near the junction with Kinnordy Terrace, Dundee.

“A male youth was seen to throw stones into the path of oncoming traffic in Craigie Avenue.

“When challenged by a member of the public, he then threw a stone at them and made threatening comments.

“It is not known at this time if any of the stones thrown caused any damage.”

Description of teenager sought by police

The teenager is described as about 15 years of age, tall, slim build with short dark brown hair, wearing grey shorts, grey trainers, white socks, a maroon T-shirt and a black Under Armour backpack.

He was in the company of two other male youths of similar age, who were wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident or who may have dashcam footage of the area at the time is asked to call 101 or speak to any police officer.

Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. The reference is incident 2565 of June 23.

