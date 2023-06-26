LEE WILKIE: Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin sending clear message with early transfer business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin sending clear message with early transfer business

The Tannadice boss is approaching this summer with a healthy dose of realism says ex-Tangerines defender Lee Wilkie.

Dundee United's Liam Grimshaw. Image: Richard Wiseman/Dundee United FC
Dundee United's Liam Grimshaw. Image: Richard Wiseman/Dundee United FC
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United’s summer signings so far may not have the same glitz and glamour as last year’s captures.

However, they are clear indications of the fatal weakness that Jim Goodwin identified at the end of last season.

A year ago, the Tangerines were chasing Australian World Cup stars, former Scotland No 9s and up-and-coming midfield maestros.

This time it’s clear the targeting model has changed to Championship experience and players who will dig in when things get tough.

It’s also a sign that the budget has changed dramatically, thanks to their drop to the second tier.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

But clearly Goodwin saw the type of player the Tangerines were missing and he’s gone out to fill that gap.

Attitude

Ross Docherty, Liam Grimshaw and Kevin Holt are all very experienced in the second tier.

Clearly, though, attitude and character is a vital ingredient for Goodwin’s United.

There is still a long way to go in the summer transfer window but his first moves in the transfer window speak volumes.

All three have a lot of games behind them and have strong characters to add to what is in the squad already.

Kevin Holt has joined Dundee United. Image: Dundee United FC.
Kevin Holt has joined Dundee United. Image: Dundee United FC.

The second point is really important, too, for the young players coming through and emerging into first-team football.

Because Goodwin’s job isn’t solely to get United out of the Championship but also to build a team that won’t come straight back down in a couple of years’ time.

Realism

The new faces, though, tell us that rebuild will be done with a big dollop of realism by Goodwin.

United’s previous model was unsustainable and they’ve ended up back in the Championship.

With that in mind, I think we can expect a number of existing players to depart.

Ross Docherty was Dundee United's first summer signing. Image: Dundee United FC.
Ross Docherty was Dundee United’s first summer signing. Image: Dundee United FC.

There are players on big money and they are unlikely to take kindly to being asked to take a pay cut to play in the Championship.

I don’t blame them for that – they agreed a contract with the club.

But that sort of situation usually takes a bit of time to sort out.

It’s just the nature of things, unless there is another offer on the table to move on then they’ll stick around.

Again, I don’t blame them for that.

First impressions

So I expect there may be a lot of late business this summer for Goodwin and United.

That’s not ideal, you want your squad in place nice and early, but the Tangerines won’t have that luxury.

Quite clearly, though, he has moved quickly to fix the main deficiency of his squad.

Three players who know what it takes to win games in the Championship while Holt and Grimshaw have good experience of the top flight, too.

It’ll be good to see United back in action again this weekend with their first friendly of pre-season.

First impressions are important and the new boys will be keen to put on a show.

