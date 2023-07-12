Highland cows at Dundee Riverside park will not be replaced – budget gap due to Olympia closure blamed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland cows at Dundee Riverside park will not be replaced – budget gap due to Olympia closure blamed

Leisure and Culture Dundee said it cannot afford to replace cattle due to budget challenges.

By Chloe Burrell
Highland Cattle at Riverside Nature Park.
Councillors are appealing for the return of Highland Cattle at Riverside. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Highland cattle at Riverside Nature Park in Dundee will not be replaced, with leisure bosses blaming the Olympia closure.

The last remaining cows died last year and calls have been made to replace them.

But Leisure and Culture Dundee said budget challenges have made this impossible – caused by multi–million pound losses due to the swimming pools being closed.

The pools at the Dundee leisure centre have been shut for almost two years, causing a £2m loss for the leisure organisation.

West End Scottish Liberal Democrat councillors Fraser Macpherson and Michael Crichton have launched an appeal to re-introduce the cows.

The pair approached Dundee City Council and Leisure and Culture Dundee to ask for an update regarding new cattle.

Mr Crichton said: “We get many constituents who say how sad it is that there are now no Highland cows as they were a much-loved feature at Riverside for so many years.”

Highland Cattle at Riverside Nature Park.
The last two Highland cows at Riverside died last year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

In response to the councillors’ appeal, the head of environment at the council said: “I can advise that neighbourhood services does not have an available budget to source or manage Highland Cattle on an ongoing basis at Riverside.

“I have asked a colleague to discuss with colleagues within Leisure and Culture Dundee to establish if they have scope to commit resources towards Highland Cattle at this location.”

Councillors’ appeal for new Highland cows

Leisure and Culture Dundee cited budget challenges – particularly losses at the Olympia – for beeing unable to fund new cows.

Leisure and Culture Dundee’s interim  head of operations, responded to the campaign saying: “Unfortunately, you will be aware of the budget challenges facing LACD, with DCC currently underwriting the budget shortfall during Olympia’s closure.

“We are therefore unable to commit the ongoing resource that would be required to support the return of Highland Cattle to Riverside.

“To give some context to the resources required beyond the initial outlay of purchase, the cattle would require supplementary food in the winter months, regular hoof trimming, and, under DEFRA guidance, are required to be checked at least once a day.

“There are also likely to be additional veterinary costs over the duration of the cattles’ lives for which there is no budget.

“I am sorry that my response can’t be more positive.”

Olympia swimming pool, Dundee
The Olympia pools are due to reopen this October. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Macpherson said he was disappointed with the outcome.

He said: “We are very disappointed by the responses from both Leisure and Culture Dundee and the city council, as we are sure residents will be, and we will continue to pursue this.

“We have also been in contact with the chair of the Friends of Riverside Nature Park who would also like to see this resolved.

“One way or another we think most Dundee residents would like to see Highland Cattle back at Riverside Nature Park.”

