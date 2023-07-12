Highland cows at Dundee Riverside park will not be replaced – budget gap due to Olympia closure blamed

Highland cattle at Riverside Nature Park in Dundee will not be replaced, with leisure bosses blaming the Olympia closure.

The last remaining cows died last year and calls have been made to replace them.

But Leisure and Culture Dundee said budget challenges have made this impossible – caused by multi–million pound losses due to the swimming pools being closed.

The pools at the Dundee leisure centre have been shut for almost two years, causing a £2m loss for the leisure organisation.

West End Scottish Liberal Democrat councillors Fraser Macpherson and Michael Crichton have launched an appeal to re-introduce the cows.

The pair approached Dundee City Council and Leisure and Culture Dundee to ask for an update regarding new cattle.

Mr Crichton said: “We get many constituents who say how sad it is that there are now no Highland cows as they were a much-loved feature at Riverside for so many years.”

In response to the councillors’ appeal, the head of environment at the council said: “I can advise that neighbourhood services does not have an available budget to source or manage Highland Cattle on an ongoing basis at Riverside.

“I have asked a colleague to discuss with colleagues within Leisure and Culture Dundee to establish if they have scope to commit resources towards Highland Cattle at this location.”

Councillors’ appeal for new Highland cows

Leisure and Culture Dundee cited budget challenges – particularly losses at the Olympia – for beeing unable to fund new cows.

Leisure and Culture Dundee’s interim head of operations, responded to the campaign saying: “Unfortunately, you will be aware of the budget challenges facing LACD, with DCC currently underwriting the budget shortfall during Olympia’s closure.

“We are therefore unable to commit the ongoing resource that would be required to support the return of Highland Cattle to Riverside.

“To give some context to the resources required beyond the initial outlay of purchase, the cattle would require supplementary food in the winter months, regular hoof trimming, and, under DEFRA guidance, are required to be checked at least once a day.

“There are also likely to be additional veterinary costs over the duration of the cattles’ lives for which there is no budget.

“I am sorry that my response can’t be more positive.”

Mr Macpherson said he was disappointed with the outcome.

He said: “We are very disappointed by the responses from both Leisure and Culture Dundee and the city council, as we are sure residents will be, and we will continue to pursue this.

“We have also been in contact with the chair of the Friends of Riverside Nature Park who would also like to see this resolved.

“One way or another we think most Dundee residents would like to see Highland Cattle back at Riverside Nature Park.”