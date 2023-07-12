Dundee Eden Project: New images revealed ahead of public consultation

New images of the proposed Eden Project in Dundee have been revealed ahead of an application for planning permission.

CGI impressions of what the multi-million pound project could look like have been released ahead of the planning process getting started.

Dundee’s Eden Project is expected to be built at the former gasworks on East Dock Street and will involve the conversion of the existing gasholder, demolition of other buildings on the site and the construction of a pedestrian bridge.

It’s hoped the development could boost the local economy by more than £20m a year, as well as creating hundreds of jobs.

Eden Project bosses hope the attraction will be ready by 2026.

Full plans to be revealed

A proposal of application notice (PAN) has been submitted to Dundee City Council by the Eden Project, with a full planning application expected to be lodged later this year.

Members of the public will get to have their say on the proposals at three in-person consultation events being held in the coming weeks.

The consultation events will be held as follows:

Arthurstone Library – Wednesday, July 26

Douglas Community Centre – Friday, August 18

Ardler Complex – Wednesday, September 13

The public will also get the chance to offer feedback online and further consultation events could be held if demand is high.

Darren Hoare, the Eden Project’s head of programme delivery, said: “We continue to be bowled over by the enthusiasm for this project from the people of Dundee and we’re now ready to have a full conversation with the city to embed their thoughts and aspirations for the project into the designs we submit in the planning application later this year.

“We hope that the community is as excited as we are for this opportunity to formally contribute to the development process.”

Milestone for ‘world-class’ Eden Project

Dundee City Council leader councillor John Alexander said: “This is another important milestone in a world-class project which will deliver hundreds of jobs, huge visitor numbers and tens of millions of pounds into the local economy.

“And it’s so much more than that too, with tremendous opportunities for education, inspiration and connecting our diverse communities.

“Although it will attract people from far and wide, Eden is very much for the people of Dundee. So it’s really important that citizens and communities can have their say and co-create what will be a truly incredible facility.”