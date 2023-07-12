Dundee Eden Project: New images revealed ahead of public consultation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Eden Project: New images revealed ahead of public consultation

CGI impressions of what the multi-million pound project could look like have been released ahead of planning permission being submitted.

By Laura Devlin
CGI impressions of what the Dundee Eden Project could look like. Image: The Eden Project
New images of the proposed Eden Project in Dundee have been revealed ahead of an application for planning permission.

CGI impressions of what the multi-million pound project could look like have been released ahead of the planning process getting started.

Dundee’s Eden Project is expected to be built at the former gasworks on East Dock Street and will involve the conversion of the existing gasholder, demolition of other buildings on the site and the construction of a pedestrian bridge.

It’s hoped the development could boost the local economy by more than £20m a year, as well as creating hundreds of jobs.

Eden Project bosses hope the attraction will be ready by 2026.

The Eden Project will be built at he former gas works on East Dock Street. Image: The Eden Project
Full plans to be revealed

A proposal of application notice (PAN) has been submitted to Dundee City Council by the Eden Project, with a full planning application expected to be lodged later this year.

Members of the public will get to have their say on the proposals at three in-person consultation events being held in the coming weeks.

The consultation events will be held as follows:

  • Arthurstone Library – Wednesday, July 26
  • Douglas Community Centre – Friday, August 18
  • Ardler Complex – Wednesday, September 13

The public will also get the chance to offer feedback online and further consultation events could be held if demand is high.

How the Dundee Eden Project could look at night. Image: The Eden Project.

Darren Hoare, the Eden Project’s head of programme delivery, said: “We continue to be bowled over by the enthusiasm for this project from the people of Dundee and we’re now ready to have a full conversation with the city to embed their thoughts and aspirations for the project into the designs we submit in the planning application later this year.

“We hope that the community is as excited as we are for this opportunity to formally contribute to the development process.”

Milestone for ‘world-class’ Eden Project

Dundee City Council leader councillor John Alexander said: “This is another important milestone in a world-class project which will deliver hundreds of jobs, huge visitor numbers and tens of millions of pounds into the local economy.

“And it’s so much more than that too, with tremendous opportunities for education, inspiration and connecting our diverse communities.

“Although it will attract people from far and wide, Eden is very much for the people of Dundee. So it’s really important that citizens and communities can have their say and co-create what will be a truly incredible facility.”

