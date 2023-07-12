STEVE FINAN: Why are Dundee councillors acting like cowards over £80M investment snub?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: Why are Dundee councillors acting like cowards over £80M investment snub?

Councillors should have been livid when Dundee lost out on lucrative investment zone status, but we haven't heard a cheep. Why not?

Design team image featuring a person cowering from people holding placards which read '£80M investment', 'Dundee City Council' and 'shhhhh'.
Where's the council outrage over Dundee's failed investment zone bid?
By Steve Finan

Ronald Reagan, US president from 1981-89, was nicknamed The Great Communicator and explained his success with just two sentences.

Number one: Be honest in what you are saying. And number two: Be in touch with your audience.

Dundee city councillors would do well to listen.

When there is a contentious issue swirling around town they aren’t remotely in touch with their voters.

If they thought Dundee deserved investment zone status ahead of Aberdeen or Glasgow it was their duty to shout it loud.

Councillor Mark Flynn, I'm using you as an example.

Councillor Mark Flynn, I’m using you as an example.

On April 10, as head of the city’s development committee, you said: “It’s something we would be interested in looking into, and seeing what the feasibility would be.” You sounded rather positive.

On June 30, when Dundee was snubbed for an investment zone, over Aberdeen and Glasgow, your response was . . . well, what was it?

No politician of any party can expect to retain credibility if you talk up having “interest” but ignore this refusal by the SNP and Tories to help our city.

Investment zone silence reflects poorly on Dundee councillors

The SNP group’s collective excuse: “John Alexander speaks for all of us” is (to give it a fancy name) an abrogation of responsibility.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander speaking into a microphone outside Dundee City Chambers.
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander has spoken out about the investment zone decision.

To be less fancy: it is cowardice.

To all of Dundee’s SNP politicians, don’t hide behind Mr Alexander, speak for yourselves. Be a chorus of voices saying the same thing.

When Humza Yousaf complains about a Westminster decision he is backed by dozens of other voices from within the SNP. The power is in the breadth of the criticism.

Why aren’t you following that model?

You shouldn’t be too frightened to say – to any person on earth – that you want the best for Dundee. And to complain if you don’t get it

When you say nothing, you look like you think nothing. Or worse, you don’t care. Or worst of all, that you’re too frightened to say anything.

You were not elected to cower away as frightened people.

Surely you stood for office because you believe you have something to contribute, you want to make a difference, you care about your city.

Drone image looking towards the industrial port of Dundee, with the Tay Bridges and the city in the background.
An investment zone could have unlocked generous tax breaks and boosted the Dundee economy by £80M over five years.

You shouldn’t be too frightened to say – to any person on earth – that you want the best for Dundee. And to complain if you don’t get it.

Here’s what councillors should be doing

So I ask again, what are you collectively doing about this investment zone snub?

Apart from a few hand-wringing words from John Alexander, what’s your plan?

How are you taking this forward?

And Dundee’s other councillors, why are you sitting back?

Why haven’t you suggested an all-party motion of condemnation that every member of the council could put their name to?

Dundee House, Dundee City Council HQ.
Dundee City Council HQ.

Write to Holyrood and Westminster and share the letter on social media or the pages of The Tele or Courier.

Get on your feet in chambers and vent.

Pace the city square with a megaphone and drown out Fast Eddie.

We will admire your bravery. We will think of you as street fighters. And we will respect you.

To all of you, of all parties, having the courage to speak up for the city is what gets you votes.

Or am I wrong about all of this? Explain why I’m wrong. Are you frightened of me too?

