Dealer cannot be linked to two drugs deaths in Fife, court told

Logan Carroll pled guilty to being concerned in supplying heroin and cocaine at locations in Markinch and Glenrothes.

By Jamie McKenzie
Logan Carroll appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
A dealer supplied cocaine and heroin at locations in Fife but had no involvement in two drug-related deaths, a court has heard.

Logan Carroll was quizzed by police as part of an investigation into the sudden deaths of a young woman in May 2022, and a man in November 2021.

Carroll, from Glenrothes, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin at an address in School Street, Markinch, and elsewhere on May 10, last year.

And the 22-year-old pled guilty to supplying cocaine at Pitcairn Avenue, Glenrothes and elsewhere on October 27, 2021.

He will be sentenced next month.

Mother recorded conversation with accused

Prosecutor Douglas Thomson told the court police arrested and interviewed Carroll following the death of the female, whose age was not given in court, as he was said to be there the night before. He denied supplying heroin.

The fiscal depute said the mother of the female contacted Carroll in October last year to ask about her daughter’s death.

Mr Thomson said: “He spoke to her and admitted supplying heroin, not to her daughter but to a male third party who was there with her”.

Days later the mother recorded a conversation with Carroll, who apologised for her loss and denied any involvement.

The fiscal depute said a police probe into the drug-related death of a man in November 2021 revealed text messages on his mobile phone to Carroll about drugs.

The fiscal said: “Messages indicated the accused supplied half a gram of cocaine to the deceased”.

Drug payments

The court heard messages included making arrangements through a third party account, and further evidence showed £50 coming into the account.

The fiscal said that, due to the passage of time, the death can not be attributed to drugs supplied by the accused.

The supply of drugs by Carroll predated the man’s death by about four weeks.

Defence lawyer Dewar Spence said Carroll, now of Wilmington Drive in the Collydean area of Glenrothes, but formerly of the town’s Thistle Drive, offers his condolences but maintains his position.

The solicitor said his client acknowledges the difficult times for the parties involved.

Sheriff Robert More adjourned sentencing until August 9 for the production of background reports and Carroll’s bail was continued.

