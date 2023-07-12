First edition copy of JRR Tolkein’s The Hobbit sells for five-figure sum after Dundee charity shop discovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

First edition copy of JRR Tolkein’s The Hobbit sells for five-figure sum after Dundee charity shop discovery

Published in 1937, the book is one of just 1,500 copies released in the original run and features black and white illustrations by Tolkien himself.

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent
Martin Freeman as Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit film series.
Martin Freeman as Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit film series.

A first edition copy of JRR Tolkein’s The Hobbit has sold for over £10,000 after being discovered by chance in a Dundee charity shop.

The rare copy of the famous book, which follows the adventures of Bilbo Baggins, was found by a manager at the Cancer Research UK superstore at Gallagher Retail Park.

Though the store’s pricing model is to sell items for £5 or less, the book was put up for sale on eBay – later fetching £10,099.50.

Published in 1937, the book is one of just 1,500 copies released in the original run and features black and white illustrations by Tolkien himself.

The Hobbit’s unexpected journey…via Dundee

Superstore manager, Adam Carsley, who found the book, said he had initially thought that the “well looked after” copy was “not really sellable on the shop floor due to its age”.

Mr Carsley had been at the Dundee Superstore just before opening to assist with the training of new managers and the organisation of stock – including hundreds of books in the backroom – when he came across the item.

“I opened the first page to see it was a first edition and thought it may be worthy of sending to the eBay team,” he said.

A rare first edition copy of The Hobbit.
Martin Freeman in The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.

“At first, I thought we’d get a maximum of £500 if we were lucky so I couldn’t believe it when I heard a few months later it had sold for over £10,000.”

Mr Carsley continued: “To my knowledge this is one the most valuable items donated to one of our stores.

“Most definitely the highest price achieved on our eBay site for a single item.

“Donations like these help to fund lifesaving research across the whole of the UK.”

More from Dundee

Two photographs of Andrew Duff beside the Meadowside building of DC Thomson.
Andrew Duff of Dundee: Retired newspaper compositor who also covered football matches dies
Design team image featuring a person cowering from people holding placards which read '£80M investment', 'Dundee City Council' and 'shhhhh'.
STEVE FINAN: Why are Dundee councillors acting like cowards over £80M investment snub?
To go with story by Laura Devlin. New CGI impressions of what the Dundee Eden Project could look like. Picture shows; Dundee's Eden Project . N/A. Supplied by The Eden Project Date; Unknown
Dundee Eden Project: New images revealed ahead of public consultation
Highland Cattle at Riverside Nature Park.
Highland cows at Dundee Riverside park will not be replaced - budget gap due…
Dave Forbes is closing his shop after 30 years. Image: DC Thomson
Outpouring of affection for Dundee shopkeeper ahead of newsagents closure
Callum McKay appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee Tesco worker had hours of toddler abuse on home computer
An HGV negotiates a busy Albert Street in Stobswell, Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Should 'rat run' lorry ban and 20mph zone be imposed on Dundee's Albert Street?
One of the vehicles involves in the spate of Sunday crashes. Image: Supplied
Angus crematorium campaigners call for planning decision reversal after spate of rural road accidents
Police at North Marketgait, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Driver flees scene after 'stolen vehicle' involved in crash near Dundee multi-storey car park
Police in Auchinblae Place in Dundee. Image: Supplied
21-year-old robbed in broad daylight after Dundee street disturbance