‘No criminality’ found after reports of men taking photos of teen girls at Leven beach

Police say they found no crime committed after two men were reported taking photographs of teenage girls at Leven beach.

Officers launched an investigation after the incident, which was reported to have happened on Sunday afternoon.

Parents took to social media to express their concern over the behaviour of the men.

The father of one of the girls in the group said they had been left “shaken” after two men approached them on the beach.

Others claimed they had experienced similar behaviour in the area, including at local shops.

Men were traced after Leven beach incident

However following their inquires into the incident, Police Scotland say they are not treating it as criminal.

Inspector Murray Gibson said: “We received a report of concern regarding suspicious behaviour involving two men on Leven beach on Sunday.

“They men were identified and traced.

“There was no evidence of criminality.”