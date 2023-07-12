‘No criminality’ found after reports of men taking photos of teen girls at Leven beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

‘No criminality’ found after reports of men taking photos of teen girls at Leven beach

Parents reported their children being approached over the weekend.

By Laura Devlin
Leven beach. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Leven beach. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Police say they found no crime committed after two men were reported taking photographs of teenage girls at Leven beach.

Officers launched an investigation after the incident, which was reported to have happened on Sunday afternoon.

Parents took to social media to express their concern over the behaviour of the men.

The father of one of the girls in the group said they had been left “shaken” after two men approached them on the beach.

Others claimed they had experienced similar behaviour in the area, including at local shops.

Men were traced after Leven beach incident

However following their inquires into the incident, Police Scotland say they are not treating it as criminal.

Inspector Murray Gibson said: “We received a report of concern regarding suspicious behaviour involving two men on Leven beach on Sunday.

“They men were identified and traced.

“There was no evidence of criminality.”

More from Fife

Leven beach. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dealer cannot be linked to two drugs deaths in Fife, court told
Leven beach. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man, 32, due in court in connection with Fife armed police incident
NHS Fife A&E department, Kirkcaldy
NHS Fife A&E weekly waiting times among worst in Scotland
Leven beach. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Person dies after being hit by train at Dunfermline station
Leven beach. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Satans Slaves member from Fife faces jail for trying to murder rival biker during…
Leven beach. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Forth Road Bridge daredevil Ally Law ordered to surrender passport after Dubai move
Leven beach. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Jail for Fife football coach who groomed and abused boys
Leven beach. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Weather warning for heavy rain in Tayside and Fife
Leven beach. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man, 66, dies in two-car crash in St Andrews
Leven beach. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife marine archaeologist reveals he was warned off working for Oceangate as he slams…