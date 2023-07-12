Vandals destroy dozens of saplings at Ferryden community woodland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Vandals destroy dozens of saplings at Ferryden community woodland

Gardener David Pullar was shocked by the scale of vandalism in the latest incident at Ferryden community woodland.

By Graham Brown
David Pullar with some of the saplings ripped up by vandals at Ferryden. Image: Paul Reid
David Pullar with some of the saplings ripped up by vandals at Ferryden. Image: Paul Reid

Vandals have trashed Ferryden’s community woodland the latest of a series of incidents to tarnish the coastal village’s legacy to the late Queen.

The woodland has been developed in recent years with enthusiastic support from all ages.

But professional gardener David Pullar, who has been instrumental in the scheme, says the latest setback is a real blow to the project’s success.

The woodland has been developed at King George’s Park and includes trees planted as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy.

Previous incidents

David was shocked to find dozens of trees snapped at the end of last week.

“This sort of thing has happened a couple of times in the past, but just the odd tree here and there,” he saids

“I hadn’t been down for a couple of days and couldn’t believe what I saw – it is very upsetting.

Vandlalism at Ferryden community woodland.
David Pullar with a young tree which had its bark stripped off. Image: Paul Reid

“Someone has stripped the bark off the back of an established tree, but they have also snapped lots of other saplings.

“Other have been purposely pulled out.

“It’s a real shame because this is a proper community venture.

“The kids at the primary school have been planting them and they are so enthusiastic about the woodland.

“It’s going to benefit them, their children and their children’s children and they have really taken ownership of the project.

“I just don’t understand why anyone would do this, what purpose does it serve?”

Native species

The destroyed trees are a mix of native species including birch, rowan and hawthorn.

“I had 50 of my own trees which I had grown on and wasn’t sure what I was going to do with those so I donated them

“The school also got a lot of trees from the Woodland Trust and the eco group planted those.

Ferryden community woodland
The woodland is part of King George’s Park. Image: Paul Reid

“The community council funded trees and people donated fruit trees for the woodland.

“I didn’t report it to the police because I think they probably have more than enough to do without looking for who did this.

“But I’m sure there will be people in the community who will know who was responsible and I hope they realise the upset this has caused.”

