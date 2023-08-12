Dundee man’s anger after city recycling centre closes early

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee man’s anger after city recycling centre closes early

Derek Paton was dismayed to find staff locking up an hour-and-a-quarter before the advertised closing time.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Derek Paton with his rubbish outside Riverside Recycling Centre.
Derek Paton with his rubbish. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

A Dundee resident has hit out at the council after recycling centre staff closed the site early and refused to allow him entry.

Derek Turner says he took six bags of rubbish to the Riverside Recycling Centre on Wednesday only to find staff locking up – an hour-and-a-quarter before the advertised closing time.

After being refused entry to the site Derek says he chose to leave the bags of concrete at the gates to make a point.

Derek: ‘I’m furious, I was accused of flytipping’

However, he says that despite making every effort to dispose of his rubbish legally Derek says staff at the centre accused him of flytipping.

Derek said: “I am furious. This is not the first time I have taken rubbish to the centre within the advertised opening hours, only to find the centre closed.

“How are people supposed to dispose of their rubbish if the centres are not open when the local authority says they will be?”

Derek explained he had loaded six bags of the concrete rubble into his car to take to the centre, which he read on the council’s own webpage closed at 8pm.

He said: “I got there at 6.45pm to find the staff locking the gates and closing up.

“I said I had rubbish to dispose of and that there was still plenty of time to the advertised closing time.

“The staff told me the skips were full but I had been down earlier and had seen that the concrete waste disposal skip was only half-full.

“Despite asking to be allowed to dispose of my rubbish legally I was not allowed into the site.

“I heaved the six bags of rubbish out of my car to get a reaction from the staff but they just told me I couldn’t leave them as I would be flytipping.

“I was there trying to do the right thing but how are you supposed to do that if the centre closes early?”

Derek Paton at Dundee recycling centre
Derek Paton at the recycling centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

He said he deliberately left the bags at the gates to make a point.

Derek said he had previous experience of the centre closing early when he went along with rubbish at 4pm on a Saturday to find the gates locked an hour before the advertised closing time.

He said: “This has actually happened to me three times and I have complained to the council but have got nowhere.

“On one occasion there were around 20 cars trying to get into the site but it was closed before its advertised time.

“It’s a total shambles and certainly does nothing to encourage people to get rid of their waste legally.”

Dundee City Council: ‘Centres can be closed outside advertised times’

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Our opening times are advertised on our website and on site.

Recycling centres can be closed outside these times if skip containers are full, extreme weather occurs, for health and safety reasons, or any other service disruptions.

“In such an event, if possible, we will look to update the public through the council’s social media channels and website.

“Where one recycling centre is closed during its usual operating hours, the city’s other household waste recycling centre is available to residents.”

More from Dundee

Kyle Falconer throws punch at Kieren Webster.
Kyle Falconer admits he 'lost the plot' when he punched The View bandmate
Sanjeev Kohli / Navid from Still Game.
'No matter what I do, I'll always be Navid from Still Game': Sanjeev Kohli…
Broughty Ferry Road in Dundee is currently closed due to a crash. Image: Supplied
Crash closes busy Dundee road
Post Thumbnail
Police at Broughty Ferry flats following 'disturbance'
The Phoenix pub in Dundee's Nethergate.
Dundee's iconic Phoenix Bar put up for sale
3
Dundee City Council face legal action over their short-term lets policy. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee City Council faces legal action over 'unlawful' Airbnb licences
Ian Higgins leaves the High Court in Edinburgh after being cleared.
Dundee gas engineer cleared over death of man on city stairwell
K-pop group The Boyz performs during a K-Pop concert after the closing ceremony of the World Scout Jamboree at the World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea, Image: (Korea Pool via AP)
World Scout Jamboree: Tayside and Fife Explorers attend K-pop closing ceremony
Still game characters Jack and Victor graffiti in Dundee
Dundee artist behind Still Game graffiti says more portraits are planned in the city
The Union Street cafe is the latest in a series of business closures in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Café and shop to close in double Dundee city centre blow
3

Conversation