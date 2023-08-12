COURIER OPINION: Kenmore can fight its own battles over Taymouth Castle saga

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Kenmore can fight its own battles over Taymouth Castle saga

Protect Loch Tay has 87,000 names on its online petition against the Taymouth Castle redevelopment; they're certainly not all from Kenmore.

By The Courier
Taymouth Castle sign on gates to the estate in Kenmore.
Tiny Kenmore is in the spotlight over plans for the Taymouth Castle estate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

With upwards of 87,000 names, Protect Loch Tay’s online petition is undoubtedly a social media success story.

The group’s concerns about a US real estate firm’s intentions for the Taymouth Castle estate have captured the attention of TV crews and national papers.

Subsequent reports have typically been variations on the theme of David and Goliath. Dispatches from the plucky Perthshire community that’s taking on the might of the American money men.

Taymouth Castle, Kenmore, surrounded by trees and hills.
Taymouth Castle, near Kenmore, Perthshire.

But with only around 200 residents in Kenmore – the village on the doorstep of the Taymouth Castle estate – it’s fair to say the vast majority of those signing the petition are from outside the area.

And so – for all their good intentions – they cannot begin to understand how local people really feel about this supposed threat to their way of life.

Kenmore and District Community Council can though.

Kenmore has long history with Taymouth Castle developers

The watchdog group has been in regular dialogue with Discovery Land Company since it took over the Taymouth castle estate five years ago.

Shirley Shearer and Colin Morton of Kenmore and District Community Council
Shirley Shearer and Colin Morton of Kenmore and District Community Council have waded into the Taymouth Castle debate.

It has watched as previous developers came and went. And as the castle and its surrounds became more and more dilapidated.

And, given this troubled history of the site, it’s perhaps not so surprising that Discovery Land Company has built up a reserve of goodwill in the area.

The Taymouth Castle renovation is well under way and work has started on restoring its golf course.

Employees are living in homes that were formerly holiday lets. Some have children in local schools.

Kenmore Hotel exterior
Taymouth Castle developer Discovery Land Company is also renovating the Kenmore Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Discovery Land Company funding has paid for Christmas festivities and Highland Games. It’s led to improvements to the beach and village square.

And 200 new jobs are in the pipeline when the resort is completed.

Time for calm to prevail around Taymouth debate

That said, it does no harm to ensure an undertaking of this scale is scrutinised to the nth degree.

And to its credit, Protect Loch Tay has shone a spotlight onto a massive project with the potential to bring about great change in rural Perthshire and beyond.

Ingrid Ess and Rob Jamieson of the Protect Loch Tay group in Kenmore.
Protect Loch Tay campaigners Ingrid Ess and Rob Jamieson. Image: DC Thomson.

Questions over access and environmental protections have implications that reach far further than Kenmore.

And Discovery Land Company has admitted its communications were not good enough, and pledged it will do better.

But contentious talk of “gated ‘worlds’ for the super-rich” and “an influx of American millionaires and their speed boats, watersports and helicopter taxis, destroying our peaceful loch” does not tally with what the company’s representatives have said publicly to this paper.

Tom Collopy, Discovery Land Company's chief project officer at Taymouth Castle, standing in front of the imposing stone gates.
Tom Collopy, Discovery Land Company’s chief project officer at Taymouth Castle spoke exclusively to The Courier. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Stating that Discovery Land Company has closed down the shop, hotel and other buildings is only half the story.

And suggestions that the Scottish Government should step in; that the community council and Perth and Kinross Council are somehow ill-equipped to deal with a development of this nature should send a chill through anyone with a belief in local democracy.

Emotions have been running high on either side of the Taymouth Castle estate debate.

A period of calm reflection would be in everyone’s best interests now.

 

More from Opinion

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird exam results column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird with school friend Anthea Bundy at a prize-giving ceremony, age 15.. St Mungo's High School. Supplied by DC Thomson/Rebecca Baird Date; 2011
REBECCA BAIRD: Exams results were my entire teenage identity - and then I failed
Humza Yousaf.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf buckled under wafer-thin pressure over civil service bank card spending…
Lord Provost Bill Campbell uses a blog to update Dundonians. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Councillors should keep a blog like Dundee’s Lord Provost – and use…
Elon Musk giving a double thumbs-up sign
JIM SPENCE: Elon Musk’s legal fees offer for X users could pose serious challenge…
Andrew Batchelor is celebrating 10 years of Dundee Culture.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Celebrating 10 years of showing the world what makes Dundee great
Carrie Davidson has called for tougher sentencing for rape and domestic abuse.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Soft touch sentences for violent men are more than insulting - they're…
Kezia Dugdale says radical protests will not change the opinion of the average tax payer. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
KEZIA DUGDALE: Reversing climate change needs big spending, not theatrics
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Barbie movie column 2 RB Picture shows; Barbie Opinion piece RB. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 03/08/2023
REBECCA BAIRD: The Barbie movie isn't 'evil' - it just isn't very good
Lynne loves a day out with pals - just don't ask her to organise it. Image: Lynne Hoggan
LYNNE HOGGAN: An ode to the friendship group's social secretary
First Minister Humza Yousaf and SNP candidate Katy Loudon.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf seems determined to carve out role as SNP fall guy

Conversation