Perthshire brothers need sponsors after winning world kickboxing titles

A Perthshire kickboxing duo are looking for more sponsors so they can continue to compete in their beloved sport.

Brothers Rio, 11, and Chase Gallazi, 6, from Inchture, are both world-champion kickboxers at their age levels, after being crowned at the Kickboxing Organisation World Championships in Brentford.

The brothers rely heavily on sponsorship to compete and are looking for more ahead of another world championship in Germany.

Proud parent Jenna Glazzi told The Courier: “The sponsorships help us massively.

“It’s a self-funded sport so without sponsorship it wouldn’t be possible.

“For us to go to the championships in Brentford it cost us near enough £3,000 – and that’s just for our family.

“We need accommodation, travel, meals and, on top of that, the competition entry fees.

“They’re going to Germany in October so we are really stepping up our fundraising efforts.

“We’ve currently got one sponsorship, TSG UK, but we’d love to get another two businesses on board.

“It would be difficult to do this without sponsorships – I’m lucky that I work at the NHS bank and can pick up extra shifts.

“It’s just really difficult to get businesses when you don’t have the links.”

The brothers are members of Dundee-based Skyaxe – who won 85 medals and were crowned top team at the the Brentford event.

Proud mum ‘doesn’t know’ how kickboxing kids do so well

They are also not shy of success – with both already claiming world championship titles at previous events.

The Inchture mum added: “They started three years ago at Skyaxe, and have been training six days a week.

“It’s pretty full-on and takes a lot of dedication.

“Rio is a five-time world champion and Chase is a three-time world champion.

“I don’t know what it is, they just seem to do so well.

“Before starting kickboxing, Rio tried other sports like football but never had much interest in it.

“When he went to kickboxing he just loved it from the minute he started and has been dedicated from the get-go.

“It’s given him so much confidence and changed his outlook on everything and he’s so much more confident.

“The club is amazing, Skyaxe has changed our life and all the coaches are great with the kids.”