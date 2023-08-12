Perthshire brothers need sponsors after winning world kickboxing titles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire brothers need sponsors after winning world kickboxing titles

The brothers from Inchture rely on donations and sponsorships to compete in their sport.

By Kieran Webster
The Gallazi family.
The Gallazi family. Parents Nick and Jenna, with children Chase (left) Pixi (centre) and Rio (right). Image: Jenna Gallazi.

A Perthshire kickboxing duo are looking for more sponsors so they can continue to compete in their beloved sport.

Brothers Rio, 11, and Chase Gallazi, 6, from Inchture, are both world-champion kickboxers at their age levels, after being crowned at the Kickboxing Organisation World Championships in Brentford.

The brothers rely heavily on sponsorship to compete and are looking for more ahead of another world championship in Germany.

Chase and Rio with their medals and belts
Brothers Chase (left) and Rio (right) with their medals and belts. Image: Jenna Gallazi.

Proud parent Jenna Glazzi told The Courier: “The sponsorships help us massively.

“It’s a self-funded sport so without sponsorship it wouldn’t be possible.

“For us to go to the championships in Brentford it cost us near enough £3,000 – and that’s just for our family.

“We need accommodation, travel, meals and, on top of that, the competition entry fees.

“They’re going to Germany in October so we are really stepping up our fundraising efforts.

“We’ve currently got one sponsorship, TSG UK, but we’d love to get another two businesses on board.

Chase, Rio and their sister Pixie
Brothers Chase and Rio with their sister Pixie, 3, who also likes kickboxing. Image: Jenna Gallazi.

“It would be difficult to do this without sponsorships – I’m lucky that I work at the NHS bank and can pick up extra shifts.

“It’s just really difficult to get businesses when you don’t have the links.”

The brothers are members of Dundee-based Skyaxe – who won 85 medals and were crowned top team at the the Brentford event.

Proud mum ‘doesn’t know’ how kickboxing kids do so well

They are also not shy of success – with both already claiming world championship titles at previous events.

The Inchture mum added: “They started three years ago at Skyaxe, and have been training six days a week.

“It’s pretty full-on and takes a lot of dedication.

“Rio is a five-time world champion and Chase is a three-time world champion.

“I don’t know what it is, they just seem to do so well.

Rio in the ring
Rio in the ring. Image: Jenna Gallazi.

“Before starting kickboxing, Rio tried other sports like football but never had much interest in it.

“When he went to kickboxing he just loved it from the minute he started and has been dedicated from the get-go.

“It’s given him so much confidence and changed his outlook on everything and he’s so much more confident.

“The club is amazing, Skyaxe has changed our life and all the coaches are great with the kids.”

More from Perth & Kinross

John Michie is starring at Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Image: Fraser Band
Interview: Taggart star John Michie leads in new Pitlochry theatre play
Rory Stewart visits Kabul, Afghanistan, in 2002. mage: Shutterstock
Rory Stewart: 'I often think our refusal to engage with the Taliban is sour…
Dishes on display at Bombay Club in Auchterarder
Restaurant review: A taste of India at Bombay Club in Auchterarder's Glendevon Hotel
Sanjeev Kohli / Navid from Still Game.
'No matter what I do, I'll always be Navid from Still Game': Sanjeev Kohli…
Glendarcey House in Gleneagles village.
Gleneagles mansion with jacuzzi and sauna could be yours for £2m
Taymouth Castle sign on gates to the estate in Kenmore.
COURIER OPINION: Kenmore can fight its own battles over Taymouth Castle saga
Perth Museum will host the Stone of Destiny.
Keys handover is latest milestone in Perth Museum development
A car and a motorbike collided on the A85 at Almondbank on Friday. Image: Google Maps
Delays as car and motorbike collide near Almondbank
Shirley Shearer and Colin Morton of Kenmore and District Community Council.
Kenmore residents come out fighting against Taymouth Castle protest group
An ambulance.
Patient treated after three-car crash on A9 near Blair Atholl

Conversation