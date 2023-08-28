Dundee GP practice with nearly 5,000 patients to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee GP practice with nearly 5,000 patients to close

The medical centre is blaming a national shortage of doctors.

By James Simpson
Park Avenue Medical Centre in Dundee
Park Avenue Medical Centre in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

A Dundee GP practice with nearly 5,000 patients is set to close.

Park Avenue Medical Centre in Stobswell will shut in March.

The practice says it has been impacted by a national shortage of doctors.

NHS Tayside is now working with Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership to find patients another GP surgery to move to.

It comes after the closures of Stobswell and Wallacetown GP practices in recent years.

The latest data shows Park Avenue Medical Centre has 4,873 patients.

One of them, Elizabeth Millar, says the announcement has come as a shock.

Patients ask ‘what happens next?’ as Park Avenue closing

Elizabeth, 41, said: “It’s been my surgery for over 15 years, so when I got this letter it was a bolt out of the blue.

“I was attending an appointment last week and there was no suggestion of any sort of concerns.

“I’m worried what happens next. I remember when Stobswell Medical Practice closed its doors.

“Park Avenue Medical Centre is such a busy surgery. I’m sure I’ll not be alone in being shocked that it will close.”

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside says patients will continue to get access to primary care services after Park Avenue Medical Centre has closed.

‘Park Avenue Medical Centre patients will be kept fully informed’

She said: “We have written to patients at Park Avenue Medical Centre to advise that the practice has given notice to terminate its contract with NHS Tayside.

“Patients should be reassured that the practice will continue to be fully operational up until Friday March 29 2024 with the GP continuing to practice from Park Avenue Medical Centre.

“As with many practices across Scotland, Park Avenue Medical Centre has been affected by the national shortage of GPs.

“When a practice gives notice to stop providing services, NHS Tayside has a responsibility to ensure that safe primary care services are provided to the local population.

“NHS Tayside and Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership are working together to ensure that patients registered at Park Avenue Medical Centre will have continued access to GP and primary care services from March 29 2024.

“Patients will be kept fully informed of arrangements once they have been finalised, ensuring they have continued access to safe and sustainable primary care services.”

