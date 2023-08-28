Dundee GP practice with nearly 5,000 patients to close

A Dundee GP practice with nearly 5,000 patients is set to close.

Park Avenue Medical Centre in Stobswell will shut in March.

The practice says it has been impacted by a national shortage of doctors.

NHS Tayside is now working with Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership to find patients another GP surgery to move to.

It comes after the closures of Stobswell and Wallacetown GP practices in recent years.

The latest data shows Park Avenue Medical Centre has 4,873 patients.

One of them, Elizabeth Millar, says the announcement has come as a shock.

Patients ask ‘what happens next?’ as Park Avenue closing

Elizabeth, 41, said: “It’s been my surgery for over 15 years, so when I got this letter it was a bolt out of the blue.

“I was attending an appointment last week and there was no suggestion of any sort of concerns.

“I’m worried what happens next. I remember when Stobswell Medical Practice closed its doors.

“Park Avenue Medical Centre is such a busy surgery. I’m sure I’ll not be alone in being shocked that it will close.”

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside says patients will continue to get access to primary care services after Park Avenue Medical Centre has closed.

‘Park Avenue Medical Centre patients will be kept fully informed’

She said: “We have written to patients at Park Avenue Medical Centre to advise that the practice has given notice to terminate its contract with NHS Tayside.

“Patients should be reassured that the practice will continue to be fully operational up until Friday March 29 2024 with the GP continuing to practice from Park Avenue Medical Centre.

“As with many practices across Scotland, Park Avenue Medical Centre has been affected by the national shortage of GPs.

“When a practice gives notice to stop providing services, NHS Tayside has a responsibility to ensure that safe primary care services are provided to the local population.

“NHS Tayside and Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership are working together to ensure that patients registered at Park Avenue Medical Centre will have continued access to GP and primary care services from March 29 2024.

“Patients will be kept fully informed of arrangements once they have been finalised, ensuring they have continued access to safe and sustainable primary care services.”