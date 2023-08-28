Fife councillor arrested over ‘child grooming’ allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife councillor arrested over ‘child grooming’ allegations

Police confirmed Labour’s David Graham - a member of the NHS Fife board - was detained last week following an investigation.

By Jamie Buchan
Fife Council headquarters
Fife Council headquarters

A senior Fife councillor has been arrested and charged over child sex offences.

Scottish Labour’s David Graham, who represents Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss villages, faces allegations that he groomed a teenager.

Police confirmed the councillor – a member of the NHS Fife board – was detained last week following an investigation.

The 41-year-old, who is understood to have been suspended by the Labour party, has been released on an undertaking to appear in court next month.

Grooming

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to grooming offences following an investigation in Fife.

”He has been released on an undertaking to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.

“Further enquiries are ongoing.”

Fife Council’s head of legal and democratic services Lindsay Thomson added: “We are aware of an ongoing Police Scotland investigation involving a Fife councillor.

“As this is a live case, we cannot comment further on the individual circumstances.”

Fife House, the council’s HQ in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The local authority would not confirm if Graham had been meantime suspended as health spokesman.

Graham has been a councillor for more than a decade and was previously parliamentary assistant to Labour MSP Claire Baker.

Scottish Labour has declined to comment on the arrest, but it is understood Graham has been suspended from the party pending the outcome of criminal proceedings.

Graham, who is also the council’s Older People’s Champion, owns a cafe in Methil and a social media and marketing company.

He is also a member of five local bowling clubs and an ice hockey referee.

The councillor – listed as a non-executive director of NHS Fife board – is one of four representing the Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss villages ward.

He was re-elected with 1,248 votes at the 2022 local government vote.

