Fife councillor arrested over ‘child grooming’ allegations

A senior Fife councillor has been arrested and charged over child sex offences.

Scottish Labour’s David Graham, who represents Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss villages, faces allegations that he groomed a teenager.

Police confirmed the councillor – a member of the NHS Fife board – was detained last week following an investigation.

The 41-year-old, who is understood to have been suspended by the Labour party, has been released on an undertaking to appear in court next month.

Grooming

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to grooming offences following an investigation in Fife.

”He has been released on an undertaking to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.

“Further enquiries are ongoing.”

Fife Council’s head of legal and democratic services Lindsay Thomson added: “We are aware of an ongoing Police Scotland investigation involving a Fife councillor.

“As this is a live case, we cannot comment further on the individual circumstances.”

The local authority would not confirm if Graham had been meantime suspended as health spokesman.

Graham has been a councillor for more than a decade and was previously parliamentary assistant to Labour MSP Claire Baker.

Scottish Labour has declined to comment on the arrest, but it is understood Graham has been suspended from the party pending the outcome of criminal proceedings.

Graham, who is also the council’s Older People’s Champion, owns a cafe in Methil and a social media and marketing company.

He is also a member of five local bowling clubs and an ice hockey referee.

The councillor – listed as a non-executive director of NHS Fife board – is one of four representing the Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss villages ward.

He was re-elected with 1,248 votes at the 2022 local government vote.

