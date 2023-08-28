Fife Delays on Queensferry Crossing due to collision The incident is causing delays on the northbound carriageway By Lindsey Hamilton August 28 2023, 3.52pm Share Delays on Queensferry Crossing due to collision Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4677199/queensferry-crossing-delays/ Copy Link 0 comment A crash on the Queensferry Crossing is causing delays for motorists.. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services Drivers are facing delays on the northbound lane of the Queensferry Crossing heading towards Fife due to a crash. The incident happened at around 3.20pm. One lane of the bridge is currently closed leading to delays for motorists. There are no details at this stage re injuries. ❗️NEW⌚️15:20#M90 Queensferry Crossing collision#M90 northbound Queensferry Crossing restricted due to a collision. Approach with care, traffic is building in the area.@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/2oZjLdBYxB — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 28, 2023 Traffic Scotland say delays are currently at 30 minutes with traffic building. Motorists are asked to approach with care. MORE FOLLOWS
