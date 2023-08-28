Delays on Queensferry Crossing due to collision

Drivers are facing delays on the northbound lane of the Queensferry Crossing heading towards Fife due to a crash.

The incident happened at around 3.20pm.

One lane of the bridge is currently closed leading to delays for motorists.

There are no details at this stage re injuries.

❗️NEW⌚️15:20#M90 Queensferry Crossing collision#M90 northbound Queensferry Crossing restricted due to a collision. Approach with care, traffic is building in the area.@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/2oZjLdBYxB — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 28, 2023

Traffic Scotland say delays are currently at 30 minutes with traffic building.

Motorists are asked to approach with care.

