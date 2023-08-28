New image reveals progress on Broughty Ferry to Monifieth coastal route

The creation of a new bridge spanning Dighty Burn between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth is progressing well, new images reveal.

The latest phase of an £18 million active travel upgrade includes the replacement of the Dighty Burn bridge at Balmossie.

Latest images of the ongoing upgrade show the main replacement bridge platform as well as much of the surrounding support structure now in place.

Pictures were posted online by outgoing Angus Council chief, Margo Williamson who commented: “Great to get a peek over the fence to see the amazing progress.”

She also added that the new bridge was a “great addition for Tayside”.

Construction work on Broughty Ferry to Monifieth route progressing well

The popular coastal route, which is a favourite with pedestrians and cyclists, isn’t expected to reopen until October.

Work includes adding a new five metre-wide path that continues along to the Dighty Burn from Broughty Ferry Esplanade.

Meanwhile, the under construction new footbridge over the burn will alleviate what has historically been a common bottleneck.

Artist impressions of the project show that how the new bridge and path will look when completed.

New five metre-wide bridge will span Dighty Burn

It’s part of the National Cycle Network Route 1.

The aim is to create a continuous, off-road walking and cycling route that can be enjoyed by people making longer-distance journeys and for locals.

Funded comes from the Scottish Government through Sustrans Scotland’s Places for Everyone programme.

While the work continues the path next to the railway will remain open from Bridge Street to Balmossie Rail Station.

However, the route east will remain closed off until construction work is completed.

