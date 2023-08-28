New image reveals progress on Broughty Ferry to Monifieth coastal route

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New image reveals progress on Broughty Ferry to Monifieth coastal route

Construction of new five metre-wide bridge spanning Dighty Burn is well underway.

By Neil Henderson
Construction of new bridge spanning Dighty Burn on the Broughty Ferry to Monifieth coastal path.
Construction of new bridge spanning Dighty Burn on the Broughty Ferry to Monifieth coastal path. Image: Margo Williamson Angus Council

The creation of a new bridge spanning Dighty Burn between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth is progressing well, new images reveal.

The latest phase of an £18 million active travel upgrade includes the replacement of the Dighty Burn bridge at Balmossie.

Latest images of the ongoing upgrade show the main replacement bridge platform as well as much of the surrounding support structure now in place.

Pictures were posted online by outgoing Angus Council chief, Margo Williamson who commented: “Great to get a peek over the fence to see the amazing progress.”

Dighty Burn will widen the popular coastal path between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth.
The new bridge over Dighty Burn will widen the popular coastal path between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson

She also added that the new bridge was a “great addition for Tayside”.

Construction work on Broughty Ferry to Monifieth route progressing well

The popular coastal route, which is a favourite with pedestrians and cyclists, isn’t expected to reopen until October.

Work includes adding a new five metre-wide path that continues along to the Dighty Burn from Broughty Ferry Esplanade.

An artist's impression of how the new bridge will look.
An artist’s impression of how the new bridge will look. Image: Angus Council/Dundee City Council

Meanwhile, the under construction new footbridge over the burn will alleviate what has historically been a common bottleneck.

Artist impressions of the project show that how the new bridge and path will look when completed.

New five metre-wide bridge will span Dighty Burn

It’s part of the National Cycle Network Route 1.

The aim is to create a continuous, off-road walking and cycling route that can be enjoyed by people making longer-distance journeys and for locals.

Funded comes from the Scottish Government through Sustrans Scotland’s Places for Everyone programme.

While the work continues the path next to the railway will remain open from Bridge Street to Balmossie Rail Station.

However, the route east will remain closed off until construction work is completed.

