LEE WILKIE: Dundee wanted it more than Hearts – that’s a good sign for the season ahead

Plenty has been made of Dundee’s team sheet kerfuffle on Sunday.

Maybe the rule could have been relaxed to allow the Dark Blues to sort an honest mistake.

But I really don’t think it was the end of the world for the Dark Blues – if it had been a goalkeeper in central midfield there would have been more of an issue!

Of all the players in the Dundee squad, Luke McCowan is probably the perfect player to go on and do exactly what you want him to do.

I mean, swapping Josh Mulligan for Luke McCowan or vice versa means one quality player swapped for another.

It worked out in the end thanks to McCowan’s magical goal.

One concern

But also thanks to a defence which dug in and showed real character to get over the line.

To me, they wanted it more than Hearts.

Now I think we’ll see a more relaxed Dundee after getting their first win on the board.

I wrote last week about the Dark Blues needing to believe a bit more – this result will have injected huge confidence into Tony Docherty’s side.

The one concern I have is goals, though.

I point to Zach Robinson’s header late on – that was the chance to calm any late nerves, win the game and ease things for the team.

That will come though.