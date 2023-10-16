Tenpin to change policy after refusing to allow autistic children’s carer into Dundee softplay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Tenpin to change policy after refusing to allow autistic children’s carer into Dundee softplay

Tenpin was facing legal action after refusing to allow a carer to accompany children in the soft play area. 

By Laura Devlin
Tenpin's Dundee branch, located at Kingsway West retail park
Tenpin Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

One of the UK’s largest ten-pin bowling brands has been forced to change their soft play policy after its Dundee branch refused to allow a carer to accompany children into the play area.

Tenpin, which only opened in the city in August, was facing legal action after staff blocked a carer from chaperoning their children in the soft play.

The three children, who all have autism, were unable to enter the area as a result.

According to the Tenpin website, children using the soft play area must be 12 years or under. A height restriction of 140cm also applies.

The parents of the three boys made a formal complaint to Tenpin following the incident.

The soft play area in Tenpin Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

When they were unhappy with the response, solicitor Ryan Russell of Dundee firm MML was instructed to raise legal proceedings against the company for discrimination under the equality act.

Under this legislation, disability is deemed a “protective characteristic”.

This means people are protected against discrimination in a number of areas – including services such a shops and leisure centres.

‘The outcome will have far reaching consequences’

A full apology was subsequently issued to the family by Tenpin and it is understood the company has changed its policy in all venues across the UK – meaning kids with disabilities who require a reasonable adjustment can use the soft play.

Mr Russell said: “This is an amazing result for my client but one that will bring so much enjoyment to many other families.

“The outcome here will have far reaching consequences and we are pleased that the right thing has now been done in what was blatant discrimination against children.”

Ryan Russell. Image: Supplied

Tenpin converted the former Toys R Us unit at Kingsway West Retail Park into a family entertainment centre, which opened two months ago.

The bowling venue, which also includes escape rooms, karaoke, an arcade and a bar, is the result of an investment of more than £3 million from the company.

Tenpin declined to comment when contacted by The Courier.

More from Dundee

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Sexual assault Bank Bar Picture shows; Alan Drysdale. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 13/10/2023
Dundee man, 65, on Register for sexual assault on woman at Perth pub
Dundee United striker Tony Watt dedicated his goal at Peterhead to Dundee West player Jack Stewart, 6, who died suddenly in May 2023.
Dundee United's Tony Watt dedicates goal at Peterhead to Jack Stewart, 6, who died…
Dundee Winterfest 2022.
Dundee Winterfest to return for 2023
General view of the High Kirk church in Dundee
Flat plans for former High Kirk at foot of Dundee Law given green light
Clockwise from back left: Stephen, Linda, Teresa, Mary-An and Angela. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
50 years through thick and thin: Former Dundee University students reunite
Phil Welsh mural
Phil Welsh's wife overwhelmed by mural tribute to Dundee dad at skate park
missing Dundee man
Man reported missing from Dundee traced safe and well
Families will flock to events in Courier country. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
12 cracking fireworks displays in Angus, Fife and Perthshire this year
Emergency services have closed the road where South Tay Street meets Westport, Dundee.
Police, firefighters and ambulance on scene of blaze above Dundee bar
The Dundee Explore bus removed from Blackness Avenue six days after it crashed into a tenement building.
Blackness Avenue crash: Xplore Dundee bus removed from tenement

Conversation