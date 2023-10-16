Tenpin to change policy after refusing to allow autistic children’s carer into Dundee softplay

One of the UK’s largest ten-pin bowling brands has been forced to change their soft play policy after its Dundee branch refused to allow a carer to accompany children into the play area.

Tenpin, which only opened in the city in August, was facing legal action after staff blocked a carer from chaperoning their children in the soft play.

The three children, who all have autism, were unable to enter the area as a result.

According to the Tenpin website, children using the soft play area must be 12 years or under. A height restriction of 140cm also applies.

The parents of the three boys made a formal complaint to Tenpin following the incident.

When they were unhappy with the response, solicitor Ryan Russell of Dundee firm MML was instructed to raise legal proceedings against the company for discrimination under the equality act.

Under this legislation, disability is deemed a “protective characteristic”.

This means people are protected against discrimination in a number of areas – including services such a shops and leisure centres.

‘The outcome will have far reaching consequences’

A full apology was subsequently issued to the family by Tenpin and it is understood the company has changed its policy in all venues across the UK – meaning kids with disabilities who require a reasonable adjustment can use the soft play.

Mr Russell said: “This is an amazing result for my client but one that will bring so much enjoyment to many other families.

“The outcome here will have far reaching consequences and we are pleased that the right thing has now been done in what was blatant discrimination against children.”

Tenpin converted the former Toys R Us unit at Kingsway West Retail Park into a family entertainment centre, which opened two months ago.

The bowling venue, which also includes escape rooms, karaoke, an arcade and a bar, is the result of an investment of more than £3 million from the company.

Tenpin declined to comment when contacted by The Courier.