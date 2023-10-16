Dundee man, 65, on Register for sexual assault on woman at Perth pub

A 65-year-old Dundee man has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register after he admitted molesting a woman at a Perth pub.

Alan Drysdale gave his victim an unwanted hug, grabbed her buttocks and stroked her thighs without consent.

At the end of the evening, he struck her with his flat cap before walking away.

The woman, who cannot be named, reported Drysdale to police the following day.

He appeared in the dock at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted sexually assaulting his victim at the Bank Bar on South Methven Street on July 21.

He will be sentenced next month.

Unwanted hug

Fiscal depute Sam Craib said: “There is no indication that the complainer and the accused knew each other prior to this incident.”

The pair met at the bar just after 8pm.

“The complainer was approached by the accused and they engaged in conversation,” the prosecutor said.

“About 20 minutes later, the accused initiated a hug.

“He then placed both of his hands on her buttocks, over her clothing.”

Mr Craib said: “A short time later, they were sat together in another part of the premises.

“The accused reached over and placed his hand on her thigh and began stroking it a number of times.

“They remained in conversation until about an hour later, when the accused stood up and struck the complainer on the arm with his flat cap.

“He then left the premises.”

Reported to police

Mr Craib told the court: “The complainer didn’t immediately report the incident but after reflecting on what occurred – and the fact she had not consented to the touching – she decided to go to the police in person.

“The accused was then cautioned and charged.”

Drysdale, of Craigowan Road, told police: “It wasn’t me.”

Sheriff Garry Sutherland deferred sentencing for background reports.

He told Drysdale: “Because of the nature of the charge, you will be subject to the Sex Offenders Register.

“The period of time you will remain on the Register will be determined at the sentencing hearing.”

