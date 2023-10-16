Dundee man, 65, on Register for sexual assault on woman at Perth pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee man, 65, on Register for sexual assault on woman at Perth pub

Alan Drysdale gave his victim an unwanted hug, grabbed her buttocks and stroked her thighs without her consent.

By Jamie Buchan
Alan Drysdale pled guilty to sexual assault at Perth Sheriff Court.
A 65-year-old Dundee man has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register after he admitted molesting a woman at a Perth pub.

Alan Drysdale gave his victim an unwanted hug, grabbed her buttocks and stroked her thighs without consent.

At the end of the evening, he struck her with his flat cap before walking away.

The woman, who cannot be named, reported Drysdale to police the following day.

He appeared in the dock at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted sexually assaulting his victim at the Bank Bar on South Methven Street on July 21.

He will be sentenced next month.

Unwanted hug

Fiscal depute Sam Craib said: “There is no indication that the complainer and the accused knew each other prior to this incident.”

Alan Drysdale leaving Perth Sheriff Court

The pair met at the bar just after 8pm.

“The complainer was approached by the accused and they engaged in conversation,” the prosecutor said.

“About 20 minutes later, the accused initiated a hug.

“He then placed both of his hands on her buttocks, over her clothing.”

Mr Craib said: “A short time later, they were sat together in another part of the premises.

Bank Bar, Perth sign
The Bank Bar in Perth city centre.

“The accused reached over and placed his hand on her thigh and began stroking it a number of times.

“They remained in conversation until about an hour later, when the accused stood up and struck the complainer on the arm with his flat cap.

“He then left the premises.”

Reported to police

Mr Craib told the court: “The complainer didn’t immediately report the incident but after reflecting on what occurred – and the fact she had not consented to the touching – she decided to go to the police in person.

“The accused was then cautioned and charged.”

Drysdale, of Craigowan Road, told police: “It wasn’t me.”

Sheriff Garry Sutherland deferred sentencing for background reports.

He told Drysdale: “Because of the nature of the charge, you will be subject to the Sex Offenders Register.

“The period of time you will remain on the Register will be determined at the sentencing hearing.”

