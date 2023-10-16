Site manager who torched £1.2m St Andrews lodge acquitted after ‘unique and abnormal’ trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Site manager who torched £1.2m St Andrews lodge acquitted after ‘unique and abnormal’ trial

A sheriff said he sympathised with Scott Oswald after hearing heartbreaking evidence.

By Jamie Buchan
Scott Oswald set fire to Carron Lodge, St Andrews
Scott Oswald set fire to Carron Lodge, St Andrews

A site manager who burned down a £1.2 million country cottage owned by his employers has been cleared of criminal conduct.

Scott Oswald set fire to the centuries-old Carron Lodge, on the edge of St Andrews, in May 2021.

The C-listed building was owned by his bosses at Perth-based GS Brown, who planned to renovate it in time for the 150th Open Championships.

Mr Oswald, 56, stood trial last week at Perth Sheriff Court accused of wilfully setting fire to the former farmhouse on Strathkinness Low Road.

After what a sheriff described as a “unique and abnormal” week of often heartbreaking evidence, a jury unanimously found him not guilty.

The court heard Mr Oswald is still employed by the firm and supported by managing director Steve Brown, who said his company had undergone a “sea change” in mental health awareness since the incident.

Sympathy

Sheriff William Wood told Mr Oswald: “I have to say this is probably the first trial I have ever conducted where I felt sympathy for the accused after the first two Crown witnesses.

“This trial has been abnormal or unique in that respect.”

Fire crews at the scene of the Carron Lodge fire. Image: DC Thomson

He said: “You seem to have been suffering the most dreadful of low moods back in May 2021.

“I’m sure the knowledge of what you did will live with you for a long time, although you should feel guilt-free as far as that is concerned.”

The sheriff confirmed the court would take no further action, having heard Mr Oswald had recovered with the help of the The Neuk mental health crisis centre, based in Perth.

“It is quite clear that since this very difficult episode in your life, you have taken appropriate and relevant steps to ensure you don’t find yourself in that situation again,” he said.

Alarming phone call

At the time of the fire, Mr Oswald, from Perth, was employed as a small contracts manager for the Carron Lodge site.

Steve Brown, 59, managing director of GS Brown, told the trial he continues to employ Mr Oswald, who he has known for about 20 years.

The former St Johnstone FC chairman told fiscal depute Andrew Harding that in the days leading up to the fire, Mr Oswald’s attitude noticeably changed.

He said: “Scott was always outgoing and full of energy but when I spoke to him at the time, he was very low and down.”

Former St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown gave evidence at his employee’s trial.

On the morning of the fire, Mr Brown received a call from Mr Oswald.

He said his employee, speaking in an unusually soft voice, said: “I’m really struggling. I love you and I’ll see you on the other side.”

“He just hung up,” said Mr Brown.

“I tried to phone him back but there was no answer.”

Mr Brown said that the call set off “huge alarm bells”.

“I remembered that there were tracking devices in our vehicles.

“We discovered that Scott’s van was in St Andrews.”

Carron Lodge fire aftermath
The fire gutted Carron Lodge. Image: DC Thomson.

As he drove to the Fife town, Mr Brown was called by police, alerting him to a fire at Carron Lodge.

He arrived at the scene at around 10.30am.

“The police were already there and there were four fire engines in attendance.

“I would say that about 60% of the building was burnt.”

Cross-examined by defence counsel Duncan McPhie, Mr Brown said Mr Oswald took time off after the blaze but is now back at work following a phased return.

‘Shut himself off’

Mr Oswald’s wife Laura also told the trial about changes to his behaviour in the days leading to the fire.

“He wasn’t sleeping okay.

“He was quite angry sometimes and he lost his temper.”

When she asked what was troubling him, Oswald told her: “Work stuff.”

The 43-year-old nursing student said she took a call from her husband on the morning of the fire.

“He said he loved me and that he was sorry.

“He said he just couldn’t cope and he mentioned something about a fire.”

Mrs Oswald said her husband had “shut himself off” during the Covid lockdown.

The couple had since raised money for the Neuk charity organisation with a climb up Ben Nevis.

Water’s edge

Detective Constable Gavin Dunn said he found Mr Oswald on the beach at East Sands, St Andrews, after he was reported as a missing person.

“He looked like a poor soul.

“He was shaking and soaking wet.

“There was a strong smell of smoking coming from him.”

DC Dunn, 34, said: “He told me he had a job due to be completed in December and that there was no chance he was going to make the deadline.

“So he set that place alight and he was f***ed.”

The Carron Lodge fire
The Carron Lodge fire. Image: DC Thomson.

The court heard Mr Oswald later told a psychiatrist he had an out-of-body style experience as he sat inside the burning lodge.

He said he felt like he was looking down on himself, sat in an upper floor with photos of his family.

Mr Oswald then went outside when he heard voices of people nearby.

He then drove down to the beach where he was discovered by police at the water’s edge.

Mr Oswald had never denied started the fire but pled not guilty to the charge of wilful fireraising with a special defence that “by reason of mental disorder, he was unable to appreciate the nature and wrongfulness of the conduct.”

  • The Neuk, which offers a round-the-clock mental health and suicide prevention support can be contacted on 01738 638475 or visit the website here.
  • The Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Scott Oswald set fire to Carron Lodge, St Andrews
Drink-drive Asda delivery worker caught after A9 blow-out
Scott Oswald set fire to Carron Lodge, St Andrews
Dundee man, 65, on Register for sexual assault on woman at Perth pub
Scott Oswald set fire to Carron Lodge, St Andrews
Friday court round-up — Street dust up and speeding drug-driver
Scott Oswald set fire to Carron Lodge, St Andrews
Late Queen’s cousin charged with drink-driving on A90 between Perth and Dundee
Scott Oswald set fire to Carron Lodge, St Andrews
Van driver nearly crashed into pedestrian while fleeing Perth shopkeeper
Scott Oswald set fire to Carron Lodge, St Andrews
Pensioner thinks MS relapsed after 'gas leak' assault and robbery in Kirkcaldy home
Scott Oswald set fire to Carron Lodge, St Andrews
Trial of Dundee 'body parts stockpiling' medical waste firm director collapses
Scott Oswald set fire to Carron Lodge, St Andrews
Thursday court round-up — Late for dinner and drink-driver's 15 breaches
French Holocaust denier in Anstruther
Holocaust denier who hid as tutor in Fife will be extradited
Scott Oswald set fire to Carron Lodge, St Andrews
Chef attacked outside Perthshire pub over 'princely' £10 debt