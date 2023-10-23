Dundee flight delayed by 4 hours after airport de-icing machine broke down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee flight delayed by 4 hours after airport de-icing machine broke down

The Loganair flight had been due to take off for London Heathrow at 6.55am on Monday.

By Ben MacDonald
Airport staff scrape ice off the plane's wing
Staff had to brush the ice off the wings before it could take off. Image: Ron Learmonth

A flight from Dundee was delayed by about four hours on Monday after a de-icing machine broke down.

The Loganair flight had been due to take off for London Heathrow at 6.55am.

But it was unable to leave on time because of ice on the plane.

A broken de-icer at the airport had been due for repair on Friday but, due to disruption caused by Storm Babet, the repair has been delayed until Tuesday.

It meant that the plane could not take off until staff had manually cleared it of ice.

One onlooker said they saw airport staff using brushes to scrub ice off the wings of the plane.

Apology to passengers after Dundee flight de-icer delay

It came as temperatures dipped below freezing overnight with a yellow weather warning in place until Monday morning.

A spokesperson for Highlands and Islands Airports (Hial) – which operates Dundee Airport – confirmed that the delay had been down to the broken de-icer.

A spokesperson for Loganair said: “We can confirm this morning’s Dundee to Heathrow service was delayed following a technical issue.

“The flight departed before 11am and we apologise to customers for any inconvenience.”

The plane landed in London just after 12.30pm on Monday.

More from Dundee

Garry Thomson was found in a property in Guardbridge last week.
Guardbridge death: Man in court accused of murder
The flooding at the constuction site of the East End Community Campus caused by Storm Babet. Image: Paul Vinova.
Fresh concerns for Dundee's new £100m ‘super-school’ site in wake of Storm Babet flooding
Euan Cameron lives on Heron Rise. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
'Livid' Dundee flooding victims demand action and answers as homes destroyed by Storm Babet
Summer Sessions could return to Dundee
Could Summer Sessions concerts be returning to Dundee?
Ross had delivered nearly a kilo of cocaine to Dundee before he was arrested. Image: Shutterstock.
Ex-soldier snared after delivering kilo of cocaine to Dundee drug gang member
Engineers assessing the safety of bridges on the A90 after Storm Babet. Image: Amey
A90 remains shut between Brechin and Forfar as Traffic Scotland explains lack of official…
Gordon Hunter of flooded Heron Drive in Dundee.
'Thirty years of married life destroyed' at Dundee home as flooding aftermath laid bare
The Met Office yellow warning for ice. Image: Met Office
Tayside and Fife faces fresh weather warning as temperatures set to dip
Annie Marrs, lead officer of UNESCO City of Design Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Unesco City: Why Dundee is shining the spotlight on its home-based design talent
Harris Academy has been damaged by Storm Babet. Image: G Jennings/DC Thomson
Storm Babet: Dundee school damaged as pupils told to stay home

Conversation