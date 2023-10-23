Dundee flight delayed by 4 hours after airport de-icing machine broke down

A flight from Dundee was delayed by about four hours on Monday after a de-icing machine broke down.

The Loganair flight had been due to take off for London Heathrow at 6.55am.

But it was unable to leave on time because of ice on the plane.

A broken de-icer at the airport had been due for repair on Friday but, due to disruption caused by Storm Babet, the repair has been delayed until Tuesday.

It meant that the plane could not take off until staff had manually cleared it of ice.

One onlooker said they saw airport staff using brushes to scrub ice off the wings of the plane.

Apology to passengers after Dundee flight de-icer delay

It came as temperatures dipped below freezing overnight with a yellow weather warning in place until Monday morning.

A spokesperson for Highlands and Islands Airports (Hial) – which operates Dundee Airport – confirmed that the delay had been down to the broken de-icer.

A spokesperson for Loganair said: “We can confirm this morning’s Dundee to Heathrow service was delayed following a technical issue.

“The flight departed before 11am and we apologise to customers for any inconvenience.”

The plane landed in London just after 12.30pm on Monday.