Two males, 16 and 18, charged with assaulting police in Dundee

Sergeant McQueen from Dundee city centre police office said violent behaviour towards officers would not be tolerated.
Officers conducting regular patrols
He said: “Our officers have been conducting regular plain clothes and high-visibility patrols in Dundee City Centre in an effort to keep the public safe.
“This violent behaviour towards officers carrying out their duties was completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.
“If anyone has information relating to drugs in Dundee City Centre, you can contact us by calling 101, by using the Contact Us email form on the Police Scotland website, or you can give information anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.”