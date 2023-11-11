Two males, 16 and 18, charged with assaulting police in Dundee

Two males have been charged with assaulting two plain-clothes police officers in Dundee.

The pair, aged 16 and 18, were arrested in the city centre on Friday.

They have also been charged with offences related to supplying controlled drugs and possession of cocaine and heroin.

They are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

Sergeant McQueen from Dundee city centre police office said violent behaviour towards officers would not be tolerated.

Officers conducting regular patrols

He said: “Our officers have been conducting regular plain clothes and high-visibility patrols in Dundee City Centre in an effort to keep the public safe.

“This violent behaviour towards officers carrying out their duties was completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“If anyone has information relating to drugs in Dundee City Centre, you can contact us by calling 101, by using the Contact Us email form on the Police Scotland website, or you can give information anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.”