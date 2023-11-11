Female pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in Fife

A female pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Fife.

Police were called to the B981 road near Crossgates shortly before 11am on Saturday.

The road was closed in the aftermath of the incident, which is believed to have happened near the Woodlea Farm Shop, however it has since reopened.

Police have now also left the scene.

The woman’s condition is not currently known.

Call came in at 10.55am

​A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.55am on Saturday, police were called to the B981 near Crossgates, following a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a female pedestrian.

“The woman has been taken to hospital for treatment and recovery has been arranged.”