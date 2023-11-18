Ask a Local: Your insider’s guide to the 5 best things about Lochee

Such is the pride in Lochee, many have long considered the area to be its own little town within the city

Indeed, up until the 19th century the area was its own separate town before the expanding city claimed it as its own.

The Industrial Revolution saw the rapid expansion of the area and at one point Lochee was home to the largest jute mill in the world.

And although the days of heavy industry are long, local pride in the area remains strong.

Samantha Bruce, who established the Lochee Community Larder in 2019, is among those who fly the flag for Lochee.

The former Dundee Citizen of the Year talks us through her favourite bits about the area.

Lochee High Street

Lochee High Street has had its ups and downs over the years.

It was once a thriving shopping destination, with everything from butcher shops to hairdressers.

But by the the 2000s, the area had fallen into decline, scarred by drug abuse, with the depressed local economy leading to shop closures up and down the street.

In recent years, however, efforts have been made to bring High Street back to its former glory.

And with work being put in by locals to spruce up the area, Samantha is confident it’s on the up once more.

She said: “The Lochee High Street did go downhill for a wee while, there used to be a lot to do in the 90s and before that as well.

“But there’s a lot been put into making it what it used to be.

“Look at the Love Lochee team, for example. They are all volunteers, I believe, and they work hard in the summer to put on events for the kids.

“There’s a good spirit going on (to make the street welcoming).”

Lochee clock

The clock first appeared on the High Street in the summer of 1986, next to the health centre which opened in July that year.

It stood for more than 30 years before it was removed more than a decade ago due to renovation works.

But after a campaign by locals and through funding from the community regeneration fund, a new modernised clock was installed in the High Street in 2019.

And whilst it may not be the first thing that springs to mind when thinking of things to see, for Samantha the clock represents the spirit of the Lochee community.

She said: “The clock is a fixture of the High Street and it’s something to see when people are here.

“The locals launched a campaign to save the clock (a few years back) and it was successful – I think that shows the community we have in Lochee.”

Community Spirit

Lochee is home to a number of community organisations and initiatives.

From the Lochee Community Larder – who provide meals for people living in and around the area – to Love Lochee – a community group organising free events for residents – there’s plenty of people willing to lend a helping hand.

“The community sprit is definitely one of the best things about Lochee”, Samantha said.

“It’s an area that’s got a lot of poverty but you find there’s a lot of people who are from Lochee that band together.

“It can be really friendly and people tend to stick together.

“That community spirit definitely shines though (when people come to the area).”

Lochee Park

Donated to the city by the Cox Brothers in 1890, Lochee Park is home to five full sized football pitches, two seven aside pitches, and a bowling green.

Through the years it’s hosted everything from Dundee’s official fireworks display to cricket matches.

And it’s close proximity to the Balgay and Victoria parks means it’s an ideal location to make a day of it.

“It’s a great green space to head up to”, Samantha said.

“It’s got the football pitches and it’s ideal for sledging (in the snow).

“[And if you go to Balgay] there’s the Mills Observatory, you can go up there at night time and it’s got the big open roof where you can see all the stars with the telescope.”

‘It’s like a village’

It may be officially part of Dundee, but even after all these years the people of Lochee still see the area as its own wee town.

“Lochee is like a village in itself and once you get to know everybody, it’s a nice place to be”, Samantha added.

“As I said, there’s a lot of poverty in the area and I think that’s probably why it gets a bad reputation.

“But there’s actually a lot to do and the community spirit and the positive sides outweighs all that, I would say.”