Ask a Local: Your insider’s guide to the 5 best things about Lochee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Ask a Local: Your insider’s guide to the 5 best things about Lochee

Samantha Bruce, of the Lochee Community Larder, talks us through her favourite bits about the area.

By Laura Devlin
Samantha Bruce of the Lochee Community Larder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Samantha Bruce of the Lochee Community Larder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Such is the pride in Lochee, many have long considered the area to be its own little town within the city

Indeed, up until the 19th century the area was its own separate town before the expanding city claimed it as its own.

The Industrial Revolution saw the rapid expansion of the area and at one point Lochee was home to the largest jute mill in the world.

And although the days of heavy industry are long, local pride in the area remains strong.

Samantha Bruce, who established the Lochee Community Larder in 2019, is among those who fly the flag for Lochee.

The former Dundee Citizen of the Year talks us through her favourite bits about the area.

Lochee High Street

Lochee High Street has had its ups and downs over the years.

It was once a thriving shopping destination, with everything from butcher shops to hairdressers.

But by the the 2000s, the area had fallen into decline, scarred by drug abuse, with the depressed local economy leading to shop closures up and down the street.

Lochee High Street, June 1968. Image: DC Thomson.

In recent years, however, efforts have been made to bring High Street back to its former glory.

And with work being put in by locals to spruce up the area, Samantha is confident it’s on the up once more.

She said: “The Lochee High Street did go downhill for a wee while, there used to be a lot to do in the 90s and before that as well.

“But there’s a lot been put into making it what it used to be.

Lochee High Street in 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“Look at the Love Lochee team, for example. They are all volunteers, I believe, and they work hard in the summer to put on events for the kids.

“There’s a good spirit going on (to make the street welcoming).”

Lochee clock

The clock first appeared on the High Street in the summer of 1986, next to the health centre which opened in July that year.

It stood for more than 30 years before it was removed more than a decade ago due to renovation works.

The old clock in Lochee in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

But after a campaign by locals and through funding from the community regeneration fund, a new modernised clock was installed in the High Street in 2019.

And whilst it may not be the first thing that springs to mind when thinking of things to see, for Samantha the clock represents the spirit of the Lochee community.

She said: “The clock is a fixture of the High Street and it’s something to see when people are here.

“The locals launched a campaign to save the clock (a few years back) and it was successful – I think that shows the community we have in Lochee.”

The modern version of the Lochee clock. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Community Spirit

Lochee is home to a number of community organisations and initiatives.

From the Lochee Community Larder – who provide meals for people living in and around the area – to Love Lochee – a community group organising free events for residents – there’s plenty of people willing to lend a helping hand.

“The community sprit is definitely one of the best things about Lochee”, Samantha said.

The community spirit has ways been strong in Lochee. This is a picture of a street party held at Kirk Street, Lochee, July 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

“It’s an area that’s got a lot of poverty but you find there’s a lot of people who are from Lochee that band together.

“It can be really friendly and people tend to stick together.

“That community spirit definitely shines though (when people come to the area).”

Lochee Park

Donated to the city by the Cox Brothers in 1890, Lochee Park is home to five full sized football pitches, two seven aside pitches, and a bowling green.

Through the years it’s hosted everything from Dundee’s official fireworks display to cricket matches.

And it’s close proximity to the Balgay and Victoria parks means it’s an ideal location to make a day of it.

Lochee Park.  Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“It’s a great green space to head up to”, Samantha said.

“It’s got the football pitches and it’s ideal for sledging (in the snow).

“[And if you go to Balgay] there’s the Mills Observatory, you can go up there at night time and it’s got the big open roof where you can see all the stars with the telescope.”

‘It’s like a village’

It may be officially part of Dundee, but even after all these years the people of Lochee still see the area as its own wee town.

“Lochee is like a village in itself and once you get to know everybody, it’s a nice place to be”, Samantha added.

Samantha flies the flag for Lochee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“As I said, there’s a lot of poverty in the area and I think that’s probably why it gets a bad reputation.

“But there’s actually a lot to do and the community spirit and the positive sides outweighs all that, I would say.”

More from Dundee

(left to right) Creative Dundee's Aeilish Victoria, creative spaces producer; Freya Barcroft, digital producer; Gillian Easson, director; Claire Dufour, creative climate producer; Jen Collins, programmes producer.
Creative Dundee celebrates 15 years of 'amplifying and connecting' the city
Samantha Bruce of the Lochee Community Larder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee University winter graduations 2023: Best pictures from day two
Samantha Bruce of the Lochee Community Larder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Police guard tent in Dundee garden after 'unexplained' death of man, 50
Samantha Bruce of the Lochee Community Larder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Route of Dundee pro-Palestine march revealed as over 1,000 expected to join protest this…
8
Samantha Bruce of the Lochee Community Larder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Lizanec murder trial - Accused told police during Dundee stand-off ‘I need to face…
Black Rooster Peri Peri is set to open next month in the former Freddy's outlet on Arbroath Road.
Black Rooster: Ex-Scottish Premiership footballer revealed as Dundee franchisee
Samantha Bruce of the Lochee Community Larder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Broughty Ferry DJ 'gutted' as car stolen near home
Samantha Bruce of the Lochee Community Larder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
'Officer and a gentleman': Retired RAF recruiter and Dundee English teacher Alastair Allan of…
Samantha Bruce of the Lochee Community Larder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee dad stole six cars in Tayside and Fife crime spree and glassed love…
Violent serial sex offender raped women in Dundee and Aberdeen

Conversation