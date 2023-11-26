Best pictures as Dundee Hooley starts 2023 Christmas celebrations

The Dundee Hooley has marked the official start to the city’s Christmas celebrations.

The event returned for its second year at City Square on Saturday.

It followed a torchlit parade through the city centre.

Street traders, theatre groups and food and drink stalls were set up to keep revellers warm and entertained.

The traditional Dundee Conga, which was banned in December 1948, officially returned after 75 years.

And a ceilidh, with music provided by Skyrie, rounded off the evening’s entertainment.

The Dundee Hooley was the first in a series of activities taking place at City Square in the run-up to Christmas.

Photographer Alan Richardson was on hand to capture the best moments.