Best pictures as Dundee Hooley starts 2023 Christmas celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Best pictures as Dundee Hooley starts 2023 Christmas celebrations

The event returned for its second year at City Square on Saturday.

Torches were lit for the Dundee Hooley. Image: Alan Richardson
Torches were lit for the Dundee Hooley. Image: Alan Richardson
By Ben MacDonald

The Dundee Hooley has marked the official start to the city’s Christmas celebrations.

The event returned for its second year at City Square on Saturday.

It followed a torchlit parade through the city centre.

Street traders, theatre groups and food and drink stalls were set up to keep revellers warm and entertained.

The traditional Dundee Conga, which was banned in December 1948, officially returned after 75 years.

And a ceilidh, with music provided by Skyrie, rounded off the evening’s entertainment.

The Dundee Hooley was the first in a series of activities taking place at City Square in the run-up to Christmas.

Photographer Alan Richardson was on hand to capture the best moments.

Community lanterns at the Dundee Hooley. Image: Alan Richardson
Pyro Celtics fire dancers. Image: Alan Richardson
The crowd get dancing for a proper Hooley. Image: Alan Richardson
Bharatiya Indian Dance Group. Image: Alan Richardson
The Commotion Drummers. Image: Alan Richardson
Visitors lined up for the Dundee Hooley procession and parade. Image: Alan Richardson
People show off their lanterns. Image: Alan Richardson
Crowds get their dancing shoes on. Image: Alan Richardson
Ceol Dun Deagh entertain the crowd. Image: Alan Richardson
People pair up for a dance. Image: Alan Richardson
The torches are lit. Image: Alan Richardson
Poppy Bubbles puts on a good show. Image: Alan Richardson
Bharatiya Indian Dance Group entertain the crowd in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson
The torches lit up the crowd. Image: Alan Richardson
Bharatiya Indian Dance Group looking colourful on the dancefloor. Image: Alan Richardson
People of all ages enjoyed the Dundee Hooley. Image: Alan Richardson
Lord Provost Bill Campbell leads off the parade. Image: Alan Richardson
The Commotion Drummers take part in the parade. Image: Alan Richardson
Urban Moves do a dance routine. Image: Alan Richardson
The parade makes it way through the city centre with the giant puppets by Thingumajig Theatre. Image: Alan Richardson
A pipe band makes their way through the centre. Image: Alan Richardson
Crowds have a great time dancing. Image: Alan Richardson
Kids greet the giant puppets by Thingumajig Theatre. Image: Alan Richardson
The parade makes it way through the city centre. Image: Alan Richardson
Everyone enjoyed the giant puppets by Thingumajig Theatre. Image: Alan Richardson
People dressed up as disco balls for the evening. Image: Alan Richardson
Thingumajig Theatre’s puppets lit up the streets. Image: Alan Richardson

More from Dundee

Emergency services outside Palmerston Park.
Man, 76, dead and three injured following Queen of the South and Dundee United…
Northern lights in Berryhill, Fowlis.
Stunning pictures as Northern Lights put on spectacular display across Tayside and Fife
dental covid tayside
Dundee dentist suspended after illegally posting intimate photos of ex-girlfriend online
Murderer John Lizanec.
John Lizanec unmasked: Warning signs, whining and paranoia of Tayside wife killer
Astronomer Ken Kennedy at the Mills Observatory in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee astronomer reveals: What's best to see in the night sky this winter?
Eilish McColgan is brought to tears in BBC documentary Running the Family.
Eilish McColgan sheds tears in BBC documentary on relationship with mother Liz
Emergency services outside Palmerston Park.
Football fans injured after collision with car following Queen of the South and Dundee…
Dundee has gone viral in various moments over the years. Images: Simon Rankin/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson/YouTube
8 hilarious and heartwarming times Dundee went viral
Taylor Dyson rehearsing for 'Ane City' which was presented in Dundonian Scots. Image: Taylor Dyson
Scots language: Should the 'mither tongue' be promoted and protected?
2
Steve Mason. Image: Tom Marshak
Big Interview: Why former Beta Band star Steve Mason wants to return to Fife…

Conversation