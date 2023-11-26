Dundee Best pictures as Dundee Hooley starts 2023 Christmas celebrations The event returned for its second year at City Square on Saturday. Torches were lit for the Dundee Hooley. Image: Alan Richardson By Ben MacDonald November 26 2023, 10.45am Share Best pictures as Dundee Hooley starts 2023 Christmas celebrations Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4821038/dundee-hooley-2023-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comment The Dundee Hooley has marked the official start to the city’s Christmas celebrations. The event returned for its second year at City Square on Saturday. It followed a torchlit parade through the city centre. Street traders, theatre groups and food and drink stalls were set up to keep revellers warm and entertained. The traditional Dundee Conga, which was banned in December 1948, officially returned after 75 years. And a ceilidh, with music provided by Skyrie, rounded off the evening’s entertainment. The Dundee Hooley was the first in a series of activities taking place at City Square in the run-up to Christmas. Photographer Alan Richardson was on hand to capture the best moments. Community lanterns at the Dundee Hooley. Image: Alan Richardson Pyro Celtics fire dancers. Image: Alan Richardson The crowd get dancing for a proper Hooley. Image: Alan Richardson Bharatiya Indian Dance Group. Image: Alan Richardson The Commotion Drummers. Image: Alan Richardson Visitors lined up for the Dundee Hooley procession and parade. Image: Alan Richardson People show off their lanterns. Image: Alan Richardson Crowds get their dancing shoes on. Image: Alan Richardson Ceol Dun Deagh entertain the crowd. Image: Alan Richardson People pair up for a dance. Image: Alan Richardson The torches are lit. Image: Alan Richardson Poppy Bubbles puts on a good show. Image: Alan Richardson Bharatiya Indian Dance Group entertain the crowd in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson The torches lit up the crowd. Image: Alan Richardson Bharatiya Indian Dance Group looking colourful on the dancefloor. Image: Alan Richardson People of all ages enjoyed the Dundee Hooley. Image: Alan Richardson Lord Provost Bill Campbell leads off the parade. Image: Alan Richardson The Commotion Drummers take part in the parade. Image: Alan Richardson Urban Moves do a dance routine. Image: Alan Richardson The parade makes it way through the city centre with the giant puppets by Thingumajig Theatre. Image: Alan Richardson A pipe band makes their way through the centre. Image: Alan Richardson Crowds have a great time dancing. Image: Alan Richardson Kids greet the giant puppets by Thingumajig Theatre. Image: Alan Richardson The parade makes it way through the city centre. Image: Alan Richardson Everyone enjoyed the giant puppets by Thingumajig Theatre. Image: Alan Richardson People dressed up as disco balls for the evening. Image: Alan Richardson Thingumajig Theatre’s puppets lit up the streets. Image: Alan Richardson
