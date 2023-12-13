Career criminal handed extra year in prison for Dundee crimewave

A serial city offender whose one-man crime wave included thefts, robbery and destruction has had a year added to his prison term.

Just a day after Marc Jenkins was jailed for almost five years after admitting a terrifying home invasion with a knife, he was back in court to admit further crimes.

Jenkins, 37, broke into shops and businesses across the city’s West End, as well as stealing laptops from Dundee University’s art school in a month-long summer crime spree last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Jenkins stole bottles of cola and pre-mix syrup from Giddy Goose on Perth Road just days earlier.

The fizzy drink fan also had helped himself to a can of juice from the fridge of his terrified victims in the brazen June 2022 robbery, for which he was jailed on Monday.

The career-criminal, who was living with his parents on Balgarthno Road at the time, also swiped an iPad and tills from the popular restaurant on June 16.

Depute fiscal Calum Gordon told the court: “At around 5.15am on June 16, security guards near Giddy Goose observed items being thrown from the building.

“The accused was seen smashing tills on CCTV.

“The owner attended and discovered an iPad was missing.

“Three tills were taken, with flavoured syrup and coke bottles.

“Around £1,495 was stolen.”

University raid

On June 27, he sneaked into Dundee University’s Crawford Building, where he stole laptops, a docking station and £5 in coins.

Mr Gordon said: “At around 7.30am, on June 27, cleaning staff at the Crawford building found a window smashed.

“Police attended, alongside a representative of Dundee University.

“They noted two laptops, a docking station and £5 in coins had been stolen.

“The accused was observed in the building on CCTV and identified by police.

“The value of the items was £3,855.”

A day later, he made his way into the Embark building on West Marketgait, where he stole a television.

He also stole a bike from Winter and Simpson on Dunsinane Industrial estate on July 4.

On July 17, Jenkins broke into the Dundee Backpacker’s Hostel, on High Steet, where he stole envelopes and £100.

The court heard on Monday how Jenkins burst into a Dundee house, picked up a knife and started waving it about, mistakenly believing those inside owed him money.

Having been sentenced to 57 months by Sheriff Paul Brown for that offence, he was handed an additional 12 months for his Tuesday admissions, to run consecutively.

