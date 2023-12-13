Career criminal handed extra year in prison for Dundee crimewave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Career criminal handed extra year in prison for Dundee crimewave

Marc Jenkins admitted a summer crime spree including thefts from Dundee University and a restaurant break-in.

By Paul Malik
Marc Jenkins raided the Giddy Goose in Dundee.
Marc Jenkins raided the Giddy Goose in Dundee.

A serial city offender whose one-man crime wave included thefts, robbery and destruction has had a year added to his prison term.

Just a day after Marc Jenkins was jailed for almost five years after admitting a terrifying home invasion with a knife, he was back in court to admit further crimes.

Jenkins, 37, broke into shops and businesses across the city’s West End, as well as stealing laptops from Dundee University’s art school in a month-long summer crime spree last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Jenkins stole bottles of cola and pre-mix syrup from Giddy Goose on Perth Road just days earlier.

The fizzy drink fan also had helped himself to a can of juice from the fridge of his terrified victims in the brazen June 2022 robbery, for which he was jailed on Monday.

The career-criminal, who was living with his parents on Balgarthno Road at the time, also swiped an iPad and tills from the popular restaurant on June 16.

Giddy Goose, Dundee
The Giddy Goose in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

Depute fiscal Calum Gordon told the court: “At around 5.15am on June 16, security guards near Giddy Goose observed items being thrown from the building.

“The accused was seen smashing tills on CCTV.

“The owner attended and discovered an iPad was missing.

“Three tills were taken, with flavoured syrup and coke bottles.

“Around £1,495 was stolen.”

University raid

On June 27, he sneaked into Dundee University’s Crawford Building, where he stole laptops, a docking station and £5 in coins.

Mr Gordon said: “At around 7.30am, on June 27, cleaning staff at the Crawford building found a window smashed.

“Police attended, alongside a representative of Dundee University.

“They noted two laptops, a docking station and £5 in coins had been stolen.

“The accused was observed in the building on CCTV and identified by police.

“The value of the items was £3,855.”

Dundee Uni Crawford Building
The Dundee University Crawford Building. Image: DC Thomson.

A day later, he made his way into the Embark building on West Marketgait, where he stole a television.

He also stole a bike from Winter and Simpson on Dunsinane Industrial estate on July 4.

On July 17, Jenkins broke into the Dundee Backpacker’s Hostel, on High Steet, where he stole envelopes and £100.

The court heard on Monday how Jenkins burst into a Dundee house, picked up a knife and started waving it about, mistakenly believing those inside owed him money.

Having been sentenced to 57 months by Sheriff Paul Brown for that offence, he was handed an additional 12 months for his Tuesday admissions, to run consecutively.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

