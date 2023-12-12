Housebreaker left Dundee family terrified in mistaken identity knife raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Housebreaker left Dundee family terrified in mistaken identity knife raid

Marc Jenkins was sentenced to almost five years in prison for waving a knife around after breaking into the family's home.

By Paul Malik
Marc Jenkins.
Marc Jenkins.

A serial criminal who turned to drugs despite coming from a “supportive family” has been jailed following a terrifying home invasion.

Marc Jenkins was sentenced to 57 months in prison after admitting creeping into the house of a couple with young children, armed with a knife and demanding money for drugs.

Jenkins, who Dundee Sheriff Court heard had been a “bright” boy at school, believed the homeowners were other people, who owed him money.

Terrifying raid

Shocked father Naseh Ahmed woke to find the black-clad knifeman standing in his bedroom, while his wife was next door tending to their crying eight-month-old baby.

Mr Ahmed was next woken at 4.30am by the accused standing in his bedroom doorway.

Jenkins told Mr Ahmed: “Don’t make a noise or I will stab you.

“Are you the guy who sells drugs in my area? I have come from Bradford.

“It must be you. You owe me a lot of money.”

The court was told Mr Ahmed was in a state of shock and had no idea what Jenkins was talking about.

When he tried to sit up in bed, Jenkins shouted “don’t move” and waved a large kitchen knife around.

Quick-thinking

The quick-thinking victim managed to use his mobile phone to call police while Jenkins was rummaging around the bedroom.

Jenkins said: “If you give me £500 we are settled” as Mr Ahmed persuaded him not to wake his wife and child, saying they would scream loudly if they saw him and alert their neighbours.

Jenkins started collecting items including a designer bag, airpods, and cash – as well as helping himself to a drink from the fridge – as Mr Ahmed offered to go to a cash machine with him in a bid to get him out of the house.

While his phone line was still open, Mr Ahmed managed to mention Jenkins’ knife and police arrived a short time later.

Family support

Defence solicitor Mike Short, in mitigation for Jenkins, said: “The Crown has confirmed the knife was from (the complainer’s home).

“He (Jenkins) is remorseful.

“His parents are here today. He was given every opportunity he could have.

“They are always supportive of him but of course, they do not condone his actions.

“His record is mainly for road traffic matters and crimes of dishonesty.”

Previous crimes

Jenkins has multiple convictions for housebreaking and stealing from businesses.

In 2018, he broke into the Da Vinci room at the Escape Dundee attraction on Commercial Street.

He was found to have been responsible for a trail of thefts across the city that had seen him net £21,926 of goods in the space of less than a week.

Mr Short continued: “He is a bright person.

“Had he not found drugs he would have stayed on at school.

“Some people take drugs because they like taking them.

“He is in a long-term relationship.

“He has asked me to reflect that this is ‘not him’.

“He is struggling to come to terms with what he did but he accepts what he did.

“His parents are very disappointed in him.”

Prison

Sentencing Jenkins to 57 months in prison, Sheriff Paul Brown said: “This was a very serious crime.

“There is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Jenkins, 37, admitted assaulting Mr Ahmed at his Dundee home on June 29 last year while his face was masked and he was brandishing a knife.

He admitted threatening to stab the householder before demanding cash and robbing him of money, his wallet and various other items.

He further admitted theft by housebreaking, and two counts of possessing drugs.

He was admonished for the drug charges.

