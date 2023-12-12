Housebreaker left Dundee family terrified in mistaken identity knife raid

A serial criminal who turned to drugs despite coming from a “supportive family” has been jailed following a terrifying home invasion.

Marc Jenkins was sentenced to 57 months in prison after admitting creeping into the house of a couple with young children, armed with a knife and demanding money for drugs.

Jenkins, who Dundee Sheriff Court heard had been a “bright” boy at school, believed the homeowners were other people, who owed him money.

Terrifying raid

Shocked father Naseh Ahmed woke to find the black-clad knifeman standing in his bedroom, while his wife was next door tending to their crying eight-month-old baby.

Mr Ahmed was next woken at 4.30am by the accused standing in his bedroom doorway.

Jenkins told Mr Ahmed: “Don’t make a noise or I will stab you.

“Are you the guy who sells drugs in my area? I have come from Bradford.

“It must be you. You owe me a lot of money.”

The court was told Mr Ahmed was in a state of shock and had no idea what Jenkins was talking about.

When he tried to sit up in bed, Jenkins shouted “don’t move” and waved a large kitchen knife around.

Quick-thinking

The quick-thinking victim managed to use his mobile phone to call police while Jenkins was rummaging around the bedroom.

Jenkins said: “If you give me £500 we are settled” as Mr Ahmed persuaded him not to wake his wife and child, saying they would scream loudly if they saw him and alert their neighbours.

Jenkins started collecting items including a designer bag, airpods, and cash – as well as helping himself to a drink from the fridge – as Mr Ahmed offered to go to a cash machine with him in a bid to get him out of the house.

While his phone line was still open, Mr Ahmed managed to mention Jenkins’ knife and police arrived a short time later.

Family support

Defence solicitor Mike Short, in mitigation for Jenkins, said: “The Crown has confirmed the knife was from (the complainer’s home).

“He (Jenkins) is remorseful.

“His parents are here today. He was given every opportunity he could have.

“They are always supportive of him but of course, they do not condone his actions.

“His record is mainly for road traffic matters and crimes of dishonesty.”

Previous crimes

Jenkins has multiple convictions for housebreaking and stealing from businesses.

In 2018, he broke into the Da Vinci room at the Escape Dundee attraction on Commercial Street.

He was found to have been responsible for a trail of thefts across the city that had seen him net £21,926 of goods in the space of less than a week.

Mr Short continued: “He is a bright person.

“Had he not found drugs he would have stayed on at school.

“Some people take drugs because they like taking them.

“He is in a long-term relationship.

“He has asked me to reflect that this is ‘not him’.

“He is struggling to come to terms with what he did but he accepts what he did.

“His parents are very disappointed in him.”

Prison

Sentencing Jenkins to 57 months in prison, Sheriff Paul Brown said: “This was a very serious crime.

“There is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Jenkins, 37, admitted assaulting Mr Ahmed at his Dundee home on June 29 last year while his face was masked and he was brandishing a knife.

He admitted threatening to stab the householder before demanding cash and robbing him of money, his wallet and various other items.

He further admitted theft by housebreaking, and two counts of possessing drugs.

He was admonished for the drug charges.

