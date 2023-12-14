Flash mob dish out free Christmas trees in Dundee – and they could be back on Friday

A forestry firm has been dishing out free Christmas trees in Dundee city centre – and they could be back tomorrow.

Tayside Forestry staff emerged like a flash mob to give away Christmas trees near City Square shortly after 3.30pm on Thursday.

The gifts from the five workers dressed in Santa hats, Grinch and reindeer costumes left members of the public stunned – and delighted.

With Feliz Navidad blaring out of the speakers, the team quickly emptied their flatbed van of trees.

Edgar Miezitis, Christmas tree manager at Tayside Forestry, said: “We’re giving away some of our Christmas trees for a bit of festive cheer.

“We just wanted to do something nice for the people of Dundee – after all, not everyone can afford a Christmas tree.

“I’m the new Christmas tree manager here [at Tayside Forestry] and wanted to embrace the Christmas spirit.

“We’re hoping to do it again tomorrow.”

Tayside Forestry is one of the UK’s largest growers of Christmas trees.

The festive gesture comes months after fire crews tackled crews tackle large fire at its Brikhill site.