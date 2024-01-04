Passenger searched as police swoop on Dundee city centre

Police descended on a Dundee city centre street on Thursday afternoon.

Officers swooped on Albert Square just before 4pm.

A police car parked in front of a silver car driving through the pedestrian area of Albert Square.

The passenger was searched at the scene.

An eyewitness said: “A police car parked itself in front of a silver car outside the TSB bank.

“At the same time, a police van looped around by the McMannus and came from the other side.

“Officers were speaking to people on the street.

“The passenger of the silver car was searched after being questioned.

“A third police vehicle arrived shortly before they all left the scene.”

Another passer-by added: “I was walking towards the bus stop on Commercial Street when the police arrived at the scene.

“They seemed to be engrossed in conversation with a few people and other officers had stopped by the car.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

More follows