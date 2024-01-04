Passenger searched as police swoop on Dundee city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Passenger searched as police swoop on Dundee city centre

Officers stopped a car driving through Albert Square.

By Andrew Robson
Police van outside the McManus in Dundee city Centre
Officers were seen questioning people outside the McManus. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Police descended on a Dundee city centre street on Thursday afternoon.

Officers swooped on Albert Square just before 4pm.

A police car parked in front of a silver car driving through the pedestrian area of Albert Square.

The passenger was searched at the scene.

Police swoop on Dundee City Centre
Police stopped a silver car at the scene. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Police at Albert Square in Dundee
Police vehicles came from either side of the street. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

An eyewitness said: “A police car parked itself in front of a silver car outside the TSB bank.

“At the same time, a police van looped around by the McMannus and came from the other side.

“Officers were speaking to people on the street.

“The passenger of the silver car was searched after being questioned.

“A third police vehicle arrived shortly before they all left the scene.”

A third police vehicle at Albert Square in Dundee
A third police vehicle later arrived at the scene. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Another passer-by added: “I was walking towards the bus stop on Commercial Street when the police arrived at the scene.

“They seemed to be engrossed in conversation with a few people and other officers had stopped by the car.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

More follows

