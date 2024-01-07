Man, 38, charged after Dundee ‘disturbance’ leaves man in hospital

Police have charged a 38-year-old man after a “disturbance” in Dundee which left another man in hospital.

Officers were called to Hilltown in the city late of Friday night after reports of an incident.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing “numerous police vehicles” as well as an ambulance in the area shortly before midnight.

A 37-year-old man was injured and was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

The extent of his injuries have not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 11.40pm on Friday officers were called to a report of a disturbance on Hilltown in Dundee.

“A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on on Monday.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”