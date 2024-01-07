Kirkcaldy hotel offers help after Gilvenbank Hotel weddings cancelled

A Kirkcaldy hotel has offered help to couples whose weddings have been cancelled at the Gilvenbank Hotel in Glenrothes.

The Strathearn Hotel says it will “match” wedding packages that were agreed upon by the Gilvenbank.

The owner of the hotel said he wanted to offer comfort to those who had their dream day cancelled.

It comes after couples were left heartbroken and devastated after the Gilvenbank suddenly cancelled all its weddings.

The Gilvenbank plans to convert its hospitality suite into hotel rooms, with work starting in the coming weeks.

Kirkcaldy hotel to match wedding packages

Graeme Mitchell, The Strathearn Hotel owner, told The Courier: “We received some phone calls, yesterday, from distressed parties, who had booked their weddings at The Gilvenbank.

“We realised we needed to offer some form of comfort to families who had been left in this stressful situation.

“We decided to offer an equivalent package to what the Gilvenbank were offering and to match the price these customers had been quoted.

“Providing the dates are available, we hope this should offer relief to families who are faced with having to find a new venue.

“We are happy to take written confirmation of bookings, which shall reserve the date and the normal deposit can be paid within two weeks.

“That will hopefully allow families enough time to recover their deposits from The Gilvenbank.

Mr Mitchell also confirmed that the hotel may lose out financially from the offer, but felt it was the right thing to do.

He added: “It will probably have an impact on us, but we can sustain it.

“Even if we make a small loss, it makes up for it that we’re helping people.

“From a business point of view, we appreciate how difficult the current trading conditions are, for everyone in the hospitality industry.

“We are fortunate to have a very loyal customer base, with lots of memories of family weddings and celebrations from many years gone by.”