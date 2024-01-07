Kirkcaldy hotel offers help after Gilvenbank Hotel weddings cancelled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Kirkcaldy hotel offers help after Gilvenbank Hotel weddings cancelled

Owners of The Strathearn Hotel say they will "match" wedding packages from the Gilvenbank.

By Kieran Webster
The Strathearn Hotel in Kirkcaldy.
The Strathearn Hotel in Kirkcaldy. Image: Strathearn Hotel

A Kirkcaldy hotel has offered help to couples whose weddings have been cancelled at the Gilvenbank Hotel in Glenrothes.

The Strathearn Hotel says it will “match” wedding packages that were agreed upon by the Gilvenbank.

The owner of the hotel said he wanted to offer comfort to those who had their dream day cancelled.

It comes after couples were left heartbroken and devastated after the Gilvenbank suddenly cancelled all its weddings.

The Gilvenbank plans to convert its hospitality suite into hotel rooms, with work starting in the coming weeks.

Kirkcaldy hotel to match wedding packages

Graeme Mitchell, The Strathearn Hotel owner, told The Courier: “We received some phone calls, yesterday, from distressed parties, who had booked their weddings at The Gilvenbank.

“We realised we needed to offer some form of comfort to families who had been left in this stressful situation.

“We decided to offer an equivalent package to what the Gilvenbank were offering and to match the price these customers had been quoted.

Gilvenbank Hotel, Glenrothes.
The Gilvenbank Hotel, Glenrothes, cancelled weddings planned for this year. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Providing the dates are available,  we hope this should offer relief to families who are faced with having to find a new venue.

“We are happy to take written confirmation of bookings, which shall reserve the date and the normal deposit can be paid within two weeks.

“That will hopefully allow families enough time to recover their deposits from The Gilvenbank.

Mr Mitchell also confirmed that the hotel may lose out financially from the offer, but felt it was the right thing to do.

Inside the hotel.
The hotel will foot any financial shortfall. Image: Strathearn Hotel

He added: “It will probably have an impact on us, but we can sustain it.

“Even if we make a small loss, it makes up for it that we’re helping people.

“From a business point of view, we appreciate how difficult the current trading conditions are, for everyone in the hospitality industry.

“We are fortunate to have a very loyal customer base, with lots of memories of family weddings and celebrations from many years gone by.”

