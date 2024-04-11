Dundee woman heartbroken as her cat put to sleep after poisoning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Dundee woman heartbroken as her cat put to sleep after poisoning

She wants to warn others to be on the lookout for similar symptoms.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Poisoned cat Mallow and Jaime Mcrae.
Jaime Mcrae with cat Mallow. Image: Jaime Mcrae

A Dundee woman has been left heartbroken after her much-loved pet cat had to be put to sleep after being poisoned.

Jaime Mcrae said that 15-month-old Mallow suffered seizures and was very sick and lethargic when he returned to his Fintry home after being out on Monday.

She took Mallow to a veterinary surgery but his suffering was so acute that they advised he should be euthanised.

Dundee woman recalls her cat’s seizures

Jaime said: “I am heartbroken. Mallow had only been out for around an hour and a half on Monday morning in the Grampian Gardens and Cheviot Crescent area of Fintry when he came home clearly unwell.

“It was like he was drunk. He was having seizures, was being sick and wouldn’t eat or drink.”

cat poisoned
Mallow had to be put to sleep. Image: Jaime Mcrae

Jaime became so concerned that on Monday evening she took him to the vet.

She said: “They told me he seemed to have been poisoned with something pretty fast acting.

“They couldn’t confirm what it had been but said two possibilities were slug pellets or anti-freeze.

“The vet said I could take Mallow home for 12 hours but when they confirmed he was suffering there was no way I could allow that to continue and agreed that, in his best interests, he should be put to sleep then and there.

“It’s devastating. He was the loveliest, friendliest cat.”

Poison warning for other pet owners

Jaime now wants to warn other pet owners to be on the lookout for similar symptoms in their pets.

She said: “I’d also like people to be aware that slug pellets and anti-freeze can be killers for cats.

“I don’t want anyone else to suffer the loss of their much-loved pet and I have already heard about other possible instances in the same area.”

Vet offers advice over poisoned pets

A spokesperson for Vets Now Dundee who dealt with the case said: “We treated a cat at Vets Now, Dundee, on Monday with potential toxicity.

“We strongly advise all local pet owners to call your daytime vet or emergency clinic if you suspect your pet has ingested something toxic or is displaying symptoms of illness.

“If you do suspect your pet has been poisoned then you should call your vet or, out of hours, the Vets Now emergency clinic in Dundee.

“If your pet is treated immediately after exposure, it generally has a far better outcome.”

Vets Now has detailed advice on what to do if your pet has been poisoned.

