Dundee woman heartbroken as her cat put to sleep after poisoning

A Dundee woman has been left heartbroken after her much-loved pet cat had to be put to sleep after being poisoned.

Jaime Mcrae said that 15-month-old Mallow suffered seizures and was very sick and lethargic when he returned to his Fintry home after being out on Monday.

She took Mallow to a veterinary surgery but his suffering was so acute that they advised he should be euthanised.

Dundee woman recalls her cat’s seizures

Jaime said: “I am heartbroken. Mallow had only been out for around an hour and a half on Monday morning in the Grampian Gardens and Cheviot Crescent area of Fintry when he came home clearly unwell.

“It was like he was drunk. He was having seizures, was being sick and wouldn’t eat or drink.”

Jaime became so concerned that on Monday evening she took him to the vet.

She said: “They told me he seemed to have been poisoned with something pretty fast acting.

“They couldn’t confirm what it had been but said two possibilities were slug pellets or anti-freeze.

“The vet said I could take Mallow home for 12 hours but when they confirmed he was suffering there was no way I could allow that to continue and agreed that, in his best interests, he should be put to sleep then and there.

“It’s devastating. He was the loveliest, friendliest cat.”

Poison warning for other pet owners

Jaime now wants to warn other pet owners to be on the lookout for similar symptoms in their pets.

She said: “I’d also like people to be aware that slug pellets and anti-freeze can be killers for cats.

“I don’t want anyone else to suffer the loss of their much-loved pet and I have already heard about other possible instances in the same area.”

Vet offers advice over poisoned pets

A spokesperson for Vets Now Dundee who dealt with the case said: “We treated a cat at Vets Now, Dundee, on Monday with potential toxicity.

“We strongly advise all local pet owners to call your daytime vet or emergency clinic if you suspect your pet has ingested something toxic or is displaying symptoms of illness.

“If you do suspect your pet has been poisoned then you should call your vet or, out of hours, the Vets Now emergency clinic in Dundee.

“If your pet is treated immediately after exposure, it generally has a far better outcome.”

Vets Now has detailed advice on what to do if your pet has been poisoned.