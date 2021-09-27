Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kirkcaldy bar blames ‘deliberate sabotage’ of drains for closure

By Alasdair Clark
September 27 2021, 1.00pm Updated: September 27 2021, 1.01pm
Society bar and restaurant, Kirkcaldy
Society will be closed until Tuesday

Society bar and restaurant in Kirkcaldy has blamed a “deliberate” act of sabotage on three drains for its sudden closure.

Owners of the bar took to social media to hit out at what they said was a “dangerous and cowardly act” on Saturday evening.

Bryan Reid, one of the bar’s directors, told The Courier he is “hugely disappointed” by the incident, which took place as it hosted a capacity event.

Director hits out at ‘sabotage’ of bar

He said: “After such a difficult 18 months for the hospitality industry it is hugely disappointing that individuals would stoop to that level.”

Mr Reid confirmed the incident has been reported to police.

In a statement on social media, Society says three drains have been deliberately targeted.

Venue forced to close

The venue has been forced to close until Tuesday as a result.

The statement said: “We were subject to more than one act of deliberate sabotage of three drain systems.

“A clear attempt to close or seriously disrupt and damage our business on a very busy ‘event’ night. A dangerous and cowardly act.

“We are so sorry for the inconvenience this caused throughout the night and we thank you all so much for your patience and understanding during our restricted facilities, the clean-up and repair efforts to allow us to remain open.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

