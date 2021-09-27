Kirkcaldy bar blames ‘deliberate sabotage’ of drains for closure

Society bar and restaurant in Kirkcaldy has blamed a “deliberate” act of sabotage on three drains for its sudden closure.

Owners of the bar took to social media to hit out at what they said was a “dangerous and cowardly act” on Saturday evening.

Bryan Reid, one of the bar’s directors, told The Courier he is “hugely disappointed” by the incident, which took place as it hosted a capacity event.

Director hits out at ‘sabotage’ of bar

He said: “After such a difficult 18 months for the hospitality industry it is hugely disappointing that individuals would stoop to that level.”

Mr Reid confirmed the incident has been reported to police.

In a statement on social media, Society says three drains have been deliberately targeted.

Venue forced to close

The venue has been forced to close until Tuesday as a result.

The statement said: “We were subject to more than one act of deliberate sabotage of three drain systems.

“A clear attempt to close or seriously disrupt and damage our business on a very busy ‘event’ night. A dangerous and cowardly act.

“We are so sorry for the inconvenience this caused throughout the night and we thank you all so much for your patience and understanding during our restricted facilities, the clean-up and repair efforts to allow us to remain open.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.