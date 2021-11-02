Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Police appeal for missing Fife woman last seen in South Lanarkshire

By Matteo Bell
November 2 2021, 5.08pm Updated: November 2 2021, 5.10pm
Jessica McMurray was last seen in Hamilton.
Police are appealing for information after a woman was reported missing from the Crail area of Fife.

Jessica McMurray was last seen at Hamilton Central railway station in South Lanarkshire on Saturday.

She was seen on CCTV wearing a grey Nike hoodie, black leggings, a black jumper decorated with skulls and roses, red Nike Air Force trainers and a black gilet.

Police have described the woman as approximately 5’4 and of medium build, with long brown hair, green/blue eyes and a west coast accent.

She failed to make a scheduled 9pm meeting at the train station despite confirming at 5pm that she would attend.

Police appeal for information

Police are now appealing for anyone with information on the missing woman.

A spokesperson said: “Should anyone have information regarding Jessica’s whereabouts please contact Police Scotland on 101.”

