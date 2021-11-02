Police appeal for missing Fife woman last seen in South Lanarkshire

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police are appealing for information after a woman was reported missing from the Crail area of Fife.

Jessica McMurray was last seen at Hamilton Central railway station in South Lanarkshire on Saturday.

She was seen on CCTV wearing a grey Nike hoodie, black leggings, a black jumper decorated with skulls and roses, red Nike Air Force trainers and a black gilet.

Police have described the woman as approximately 5’4 and of medium build, with long brown hair, green/blue eyes and a west coast accent.

She failed to make a scheduled 9pm meeting at the train station despite confirming at 5pm that she would attend.

Police appeal for information

Police are now appealing for anyone with information on the missing woman.

A spokesperson said: “Should anyone have information regarding Jessica’s whereabouts please contact Police Scotland on 101.”