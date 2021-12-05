Man to appear in court in connection with attempted robbery at Fife garage

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man is to appear in court in connection with two alleged robberies in Fife.

The first is said to have taken place at a shop in Kirkcaldy on Friday with the second alleged incident at a filling station in Dunfermline on Saturday.

The BP garage on Bothwell Street in Dunfermline was cordoned off by police just before 1pm yesterday due to the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers were called to a garage on Bothwell Street, Dunfermline around 12.40pm on Saturday December 4 following a report of an attempted robbery.

“A 42-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident. He has also been charged in connection with a robbery at a shop on Whytescauseway, Kirkcaldy, that happened just after 3pm on Friday 3 December, 2021.

He is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Tuesday 7 December 2021.”

Police everywhere

A witness to the incident at the Dunfermline filling station said: “There were police surrounding the garage when I passed around 1pm on Saturday.

“They weren’t letting anyone in or out.”