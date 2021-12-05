Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man to appear in court in connection with attempted robbery at Fife garage

By Lindsey Hamilton
December 5 2021, 1.48pm Updated: December 6 2021, 10.56am
A man is to appear in court in connection with two alleged robberies in Fife.

The first is said to have taken place at a shop in Kirkcaldy on Friday with the second alleged incident at a filling station in Dunfermline on Saturday.

The BP garage on Bothwell Street in Dunfermline was cordoned off by police just before 1pm yesterday due to the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers were called to a garage on Bothwell Street, Dunfermline around 12.40pm on Saturday  December 4 following a report of an attempted robbery.

“A 42-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident. He has also been charged in connection with a robbery at a shop on Whytescauseway, Kirkcaldy, that happened just after 3pm on Friday 3 December, 2021.

He is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Tuesday 7 December 2021.”

Police everywhere

A witness to the incident at the Dunfermline filling station said: “There were police surrounding the garage when I passed around 1pm on Saturday.

“They weren’t letting anyone in or out.”

