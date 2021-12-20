M90 approaching Queensferry Crossing to close overnight for essential repairs

An error occurred. Please try again.

Motorists are being warned to expect disruption when a section of the M90 close to the Queensferry Crossing shuts overnight to allow for essential repairs.

The northbound carriageways of the M90 and A90 approach at Junction 1A Queensferry will be closed overnight on Wednesday 12 January.

Its closure will allow for the repair of defective sign panels on overhead gantries.

BEAR Scotland is advising motorists to expect longer journey times and to prepare ahead.

Essential repairs

Both sections will be closed from M9 Junction 1A Kirkliston to M90 Junction 1A Queensferry, from 8pm on January 12 2022 until 5am the following day.

The A90 northbound will be closed at the same time from the Maybury Junction to M90 Junction 1A Queensferry.

In addition, diversion routes will be introduced for those wishing to join the M90 northbound.

Traffic on the M9 northbound will be directed to exit at Junction 3 Burghmuir and continue via the A803 and the A904 to Queensferry.

Meanwhile, traffic on the M9 southbound will be directed to turn at M9 Junction 1 Newbridge, before joining the same diversion route as northbound M9 traffic.

Similarly, motorists on the A90 northbound will be directed south on Maybury Road to join the A8 Glasgow Road to M9 Junction 1 Newbridge, before joining the same diversion route as northbound M9 traffic.

Diversions will be in place

The A90 northbound will remain open between the Maybury Road junction and the Burnshot Bridge for local access only.

However, the A90 northbound will be closed beyond this point.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s Network Manager for South East Scotland, said: “It is essential to close the northbound M90 and A90 on the night of 12 January to allow safe access for our operatives to repair sign panels on overhead gantries.

“We’ve scheduled the works at night to minimise disruption, however motorists planning to travel on the night of January should plan ahead and allow some extra time for their journey.

“We’re grateful to road users and local communities for their patience.”