Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

M90 approaching Queensferry Crossing to close overnight for essential repairs

By Neil Henderson
December 20 2021, 2.10pm Updated: December 20 2021, 2.11pm
An overnight closure to the M90 approaching the Queensferry Crossing is planned.
An overnight closure to the M90 approaching the Queensferry Crossing is planned.

Motorists are being warned to expect disruption when a section of the M90 close to the Queensferry Crossing shuts overnight to allow for essential repairs.

The northbound carriageways of the M90 and A90 approach at Junction 1A Queensferry will be closed overnight on Wednesday 12 January.

Its closure will allow for the repair of defective sign panels on overhead gantries.

BEAR Scotland is advising motorists to expect longer journey times and to prepare ahead.

Essential repairs

Both sections will be closed from M9 Junction 1A Kirkliston to M90 Junction 1A Queensferry, from 8pm on January 12 2022 until 5am the following day.

The A90 northbound will be closed at the same time from the Maybury Junction to M90 Junction 1A Queensferry.

BEAR Scotland are advising motorists to expected disruption.

In addition, diversion routes will be introduced for those wishing to join the M90 northbound.

Traffic on the M9 northbound will be directed to exit at Junction 3 Burghmuir and continue via the A803 and the A904 to Queensferry.

Meanwhile, traffic on the M9 southbound will be directed to turn at M9 Junction 1 Newbridge, before joining the same diversion route as northbound M9 traffic.

Similarly, motorists on the A90 northbound will be directed south on Maybury Road to join the A8 Glasgow Road to M9 Junction 1 Newbridge, before joining the same diversion route as northbound M9 traffic.

Diversions will be in place

The A90 northbound will remain open between the Maybury Road junction and the Burnshot Bridge for local access only.

The Queensferry Crossing. Credit: Shahbaz Majeed

However, the A90 northbound will be closed beyond this point.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s Network Manager for South East Scotland, said: “It is essential to close the northbound M90 and A90 on the night of 12 January to allow safe access for our operatives to repair sign panels on overhead gantries.

“We’ve scheduled the works at night to minimise disruption, however motorists planning to travel on the night of January should plan ahead and allow some extra time for their journey.

“We’re grateful to road users and local communities for their patience.”

 

More from The Courier