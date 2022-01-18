Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Franz Ferdinand gig confirmed for Fife venue PJ Molloys

By Katy Scott
January 18 2022, 4.06pm Updated: January 18 2022, 4.12pm
franz ferdinand fife pj molloys
Lead vocalist and guitarist Alex Kapranos has fronted the band since they started in 2002.

Scottish rock band Franz Ferdinand are set to perform at Fife’s PJ Molloys later this month.

The Dunfermline venue have confirmed the award-winning Glaswegian group will appear on stage on Monday January 31.

The band is best known for iconic noughties singles Do You Want To and Take Me Out, which won the NME Award for Best Track in 2005.

Their self-titled debut album won the Mercury Prize and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Album.

They also won the BRIT Award for Best Group in 2005.

Franz Ferdinand will be performing at PJ Molloys in the wake of their fifth studio album Always Ascending released in 2018.

The album topped the US Billboard’s Independent Albums chart and peaked at number three in Scotland and number six in the UK.

BBC Radio 6 Music will be broadcasting live from PJ Molloys throughout the day as part of Independent Venue Week.

The iconic Glasgow band will be supported by Scottish singer-songwriter Hamish Hawk at their PJ Molloys gig.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday at 5pm.

