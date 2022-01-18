Franz Ferdinand gig confirmed for Fife venue PJ Molloys

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish rock band Franz Ferdinand are set to perform at Fife’s PJ Molloys later this month.

The Dunfermline venue have confirmed the award-winning Glaswegian group will appear on stage on Monday January 31.

The band is best known for iconic noughties singles Do You Want To and Take Me Out, which won the NME Award for Best Track in 2005.

Their self-titled debut album won the Mercury Prize and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Album.

They also won the BRIT Award for Best Group in 2005.

We are delighted to announce Franz Ferdinand play PJ Molloys on Monday 31 January! Support comes from the brilliant Hamish Hawk. BBC Radio 6 Music will be be broadcasting live from the venue throughout the day as part of Independent Venue Week. Tickets on sale at 5 PM! pic.twitter.com/daYModwNHl — PJ Molloys (@PJMolloys) January 18, 2022

Franz Ferdinand will be performing at PJ Molloys in the wake of their fifth studio album Always Ascending released in 2018.

The album topped the US Billboard’s Independent Albums chart and peaked at number three in Scotland and number six in the UK.

BBC Radio 6 Music will be broadcasting live from PJ Molloys throughout the day as part of Independent Venue Week.

The iconic Glasgow band will be supported by Scottish singer-songwriter Hamish Hawk at their PJ Molloys gig.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday at 5pm.