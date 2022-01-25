Empty car found in roadside ditch in Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An empty car has been found at a roadside ditch in Fife, sparking a police probe.

The abandoned vehicle was found crashed next to the A921 between Dalgety Bay and Aberdour on Tuesday morning.

The car was discovered by officers at 5.40am after concerned motorists spotted it in the ditch.

The car was empty, and police are now looking to locate the driver and determine the cause of the crash.

Inquiries ongoing

A spokesperson said: “Around 5.40 am on Tuesday January 25, 2022, police received a report of a car in a ditch on the A921 between Dalgety Bay and Aberdour.

“Police attended and found that there was no one within the vehicle.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident and trace the driver of the vehicle.”