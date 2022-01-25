Empty car found in roadside ditch in Fife By Matteo Bell January 25 2022, 12.05pm Updated: January 25 2022, 12.07pm The A921. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up An empty car has been found at a roadside ditch in Fife, sparking a police probe. The abandoned vehicle was found crashed next to the A921 between Dalgety Bay and Aberdour on Tuesday morning. The car was discovered by officers at 5.40am after concerned motorists spotted it in the ditch. The car was empty, and police are now looking to locate the driver and determine the cause of the crash. Inquiries ongoing A spokesperson said: “Around 5.40 am on Tuesday January 25, 2022, police received a report of a car in a ditch on the A921 between Dalgety Bay and Aberdour. “Police attended and found that there was no one within the vehicle. “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident and trace the driver of the vehicle.” Home Bargains: New Dunfermline store and garden centre plans revealed Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Man taken to hospital as cars burst into flames after crash on A919 in Fife ‘Rarely a dull moment’: Family-owned Fife caravan park features in eight-part BBC Scotland TV series Two people taken to hospital after car crashes on to Kirkcaldy roundabout Man cut free as car crashes into trees on Fife road