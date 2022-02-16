Car crashes into Cowdenbeath railway bridge prompting delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Car crashes into Cowdenbeath railway bridge prompting delays

By Alasdair Clark
February 16 2022, 1.55pm Updated: February 16 2022, 2.10pm
The car crashed into the bridge pillar (Pic: Fife Jammer Locations)
The car crashed into the bridge pillar (Pic: Fife Jammer Locations)

Delays on Cowdenbeath High Street have cleared after a car crashed into a railway bridge pillar on Wednesday morning.

Pictures from the scene showed a white car with damage to its front end after it crashed into the pillar.

Police officers were called to the scene shortly before 11am on February 16, with locals reporting delays travelling through the Fife town while the car was recovered.

Cowdenbeath car crash
Police were called shortly before 11am (Pic: Fife Jammers)

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, but a Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed the crash had been reported to National Rail.

She said: “Around 10.40am on Wednesday  February 16, police were called to the High Street area of Cowdenbeath following a report of a car crashing into a railway bridge pillar.

“There were no injuries reported and Network Rail was contacted.”

National Rail have been approached for comment.

Hunt for thieves after ‘high value theft’ of van and tools from Kelty street

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier