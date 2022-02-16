Car crashes into Cowdenbeath railway bridge prompting delays

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Delays on Cowdenbeath High Street have cleared after a car crashed into a railway bridge pillar on Wednesday morning.

Pictures from the scene showed a white car with damage to its front end after it crashed into the pillar.

Police officers were called to the scene shortly before 11am on February 16, with locals reporting delays travelling through the Fife town while the car was recovered.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, but a Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed the crash had been reported to National Rail.

She said: “Around 10.40am on Wednesday February 16, police were called to the High Street area of Cowdenbeath following a report of a car crashing into a railway bridge pillar.

“There were no injuries reported and Network Rail was contacted.”

National Rail have been approached for comment.