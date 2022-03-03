Family of missing Kirkcaldy man informed after body found in flat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of a missing Kirkcaldy man have been informed after a body was found in a Lothian Terrace flat.

The body, which was found on Friday afternoon, is believed to be that of a 58-year-old man.

While formal identification has yet to take place, the family of John McDonald have been informed of the discovery.

The death is not believed to be suspicious, however police are investigating the circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Mr McDonald was reported missing on Tuesday after failing to return home from an outing.

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “On the afternoon of Friday, 4 March, the body of a 58-year-old man was found within a property in the Lothian Terrace area of Kirkcaldy.

“Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of John MacDonald, reported missing in the town on Tuesday, 1 March, have been informed.

“Inquiries into the death at an early stage but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”