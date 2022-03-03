Family of missing Kirkcaldy man informed after body found in flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Family of missing Kirkcaldy man informed after body found in flat

By Matteo Bell
March 3 2022, 10.52pm Updated: March 5 2022, 7.58pm
John McDonald, 58
John McDonald, 58

The family of a missing Kirkcaldy man have been informed after a body was found in a Lothian Terrace flat.

The body, which was found on Friday afternoon, is believed to be that of a 58-year-old man.

While formal identification has yet to take place, the family of John McDonald have been informed of the discovery.

The death is not believed to be suspicious, however police are investigating the circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

John McDonald.

Mr McDonald was reported missing on Tuesday after failing to return home from an outing.

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “On the afternoon of Friday, 4 March, the body of a 58-year-old man was found within a property in the Lothian Terrace area of Kirkcaldy.

“Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of John MacDonald, reported missing in the town on Tuesday, 1 March, have been informed.

“Inquiries into the death at an early stage but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

