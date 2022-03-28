On your marks: Entries open for Kirkcaldy Half Marathon 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Fife

On your marks: Entries open for Kirkcaldy Half Marathon 2022

By Claire Warrender
March 28 2022, 5.45pm
Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon 2022 will also start at Beveridge Park.
Competitors at the starting line of the 2019 Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon.

The starter’s gun has sounded on the Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon, with entries for 2022 now open.

Organisers hope to put on a bigger and better event in August after the last two years were scuppered by Covid rules.

And it means up to 1,500 runners will pound the streets of Kirkcaldy, starting and finishing at Beveridge Park.

The 2019 Kirkcaldy Half Marathon was a huge success. Picture George McLuskie.

The inaugural event in 2019 saw 1,200 people take part in the first event of its kind in the town in 27 years.

It was declared a huge success but had to be called off in 2020.

However, last year organisers managed to stage a smaller but equally tough 10k trail race.

And they’re keeping that for 2022, running alongside the half marathon and a new family-friendly fun run.

The whole event runs over the weekend of August 27 and 28.

The race routes

The 10k trail race on the Saturday afternoon takes runners on a winding, hilly adventure from Beveridge Park into the surrounding Raith Estate and back again.

Then, on the Sunday, the half marathon will be almost identical to the 2019 route.

It will take in some of Kirkcaldy’s most famous landmarks, including Beveridge Park, Ravenscraig Park and Dunnikier Park.

And they will also travel part of the coastal path, through Dysart and past the Port Brae.

The Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon 2022 route goes via Dysart harbour
The route of Kirkcaldy Half Marathon includes Dysart’s picturesque harbour. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

The final few miles will take in Kirkcaldy’s refurbished waterfront, where there is a flat, measured mile.

Meanwhile, the fun run involves a one-mile route round Beveridge Park.

The 2019 half marathon was described as the biggest single operational event in Kirkcaldy in the modern era.

And it saw a series of rolling road closures and parking restrictions along the route.

How to enter Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon 2022

Race director Dave Morton said entries opened on Friday and both events are selling well.

However, the trail race will be limited to 200 competitors, who will be picked via a ballot.

Last year, more than 400 people applied.

Dave said organisers were excited to announce the launch of Kirkcaldy Half Marathon for 2022.

We knew we had the route.”

Race director Dave Morton.

“We were equally nervous and overjoyed in the first year because we didn’t know quite what to expect,” he said.

“The challenge set to us by Councillor Alistair Cameron was to showcase all Kirkcaldy had to offer and create a race and route that would have the whole town buzzing.

“After many hours of planning and running and measuring, we knew we had the route.”

Runners can enter the Kirkcaldy Half Marathon and the 10k trail race online at www.entrycentral.com

Organisers are also looking for volunteer marshals.

More details are available on the event’s social media channels on Facebook and Instagram.

