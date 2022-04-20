Dunfermline attack leaves man, 25, in hospital with serious injuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Fife

Dunfermline attack leaves man, 25, in hospital with serious injuries

By Alasdair Clark
April 20 2022, 2.06pm Updated: April 20 2022, 2.09pm
Guildhall street in Dunfermline
The incident took place in the early hours of April 2.

Detectives say a 25-year-old man was left with serious injuries following an attack and theft in Dunfermline.

A woman of the same age also had her handbag stolen during the incident on the Fife town’s Guildhall Street.

Police say it took place between 4.30-5.30am on Saturday April 2, with the suspect believed to have run down the High Street, in the direction of Pittencrief Park following the incident.

The man who was assaulted was left with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Officers probing the assault and theft are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Man wanted for Dunfermline attack

They say the suspect is described as a white man, in his early 20s, around 5ft 8in, slim build, with short dark hair and clean shaven.

He was wearing dark clothing and spoke with a local accent.

Detective Constable Heather Cooper, from Dunfermline CID, said: “We’re appealing for anyone who was in the Guildhall Street or High Street areas of Dunfermline around the time of the attack and witnessed anything suspicious to please come forward.

“Any information could prove useful to our investigation, so if you can remember anything, please call police on 101, quoting incident 1475 of April 2.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

