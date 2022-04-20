Dunfermline attack leaves man, 25, in hospital with serious injuries

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Detectives say a 25-year-old man was left with serious injuries following an attack and theft in Dunfermline.

A woman of the same age also had her handbag stolen during the incident on the Fife town’s Guildhall Street.

Police say it took place between 4.30-5.30am on Saturday April 2, with the suspect believed to have run down the High Street, in the direction of Pittencrief Park following the incident.

The man who was assaulted was left with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Officers probing the assault and theft are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Man wanted for Dunfermline attack

They say the suspect is described as a white man, in his early 20s, around 5ft 8in, slim build, with short dark hair and clean shaven.

He was wearing dark clothing and spoke with a local accent.

Detective Constable Heather Cooper, from Dunfermline CID, said: “We’re appealing for anyone who was in the Guildhall Street or High Street areas of Dunfermline around the time of the attack and witnessed anything suspicious to please come forward.

“Any information could prove useful to our investigation, so if you can remember anything, please call police on 101, quoting incident 1475 of April 2.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”