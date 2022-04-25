Glenrothes bus station revamp under way – what to expect from £900k project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Glenrothes bus station revamp under way – what to expect from £900k project

By Alasdair Clark
April 25 2022, 2.28pm Updated: April 25 2022, 2.55pm
A revamp of the bus station is taking place.

A £900,000 project to revamp Glenrothes bus station is under way.

The project, funded by an investment from Fife Council, is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.

It will see the footpaths on both bus station concourses replaced and the addition of a new bus stance.

Work got under way on Monday.

New information boards are also to be installed, providing locals with real-time travel information.

Plans also include resurfacing work at the taxi rank and upgraded lighting around the station and north side of the Kingdom Centre.

Project carried out in three phases

The project is being carried out over three phases, starting with phase one at the lower concourse.

Councillor Altany Craik, convener of Fife Council’s economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation committee, says the work is part of the wider Glenrothes town centre refresh.

Glenrothes bus station
The project has led to some bus stances being shut.

He said: “We’re investing in our town centres by bringing in new and innovative uses for spaces and better public realm.

“These improvement works to Glenrothes Bus Station and surrounding area follows on from the redevelopment of North Street and continued Glenrothes town centre refresh.”

Several buses stances closed

Councillor John Beare, deputy convener, said: “During the works, several bus stances will need to close, but temporary stances and walkways will be created along with signage and timetable information boards.

“The works are planned to be complete by the end of the year.

“There will be access for emergency services and local businesses in the area. Businesses will remain open during the works.”

