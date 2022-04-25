Glenrothes bus station revamp under way – what to expect from £900k project

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A £900,000 project to revamp Glenrothes bus station is under way.

The project, funded by an investment from Fife Council, is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.

It will see the footpaths on both bus station concourses replaced and the addition of a new bus stance.

New information boards are also to be installed, providing locals with real-time travel information.

Plans also include resurfacing work at the taxi rank and upgraded lighting around the station and north side of the Kingdom Centre.

Project carried out in three phases

The project is being carried out over three phases, starting with phase one at the lower concourse.

Councillor Altany Craik, convener of Fife Council’s economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation committee, says the work is part of the wider Glenrothes town centre refresh.

He said: “We’re investing in our town centres by bringing in new and innovative uses for spaces and better public realm.

“These improvement works to Glenrothes Bus Station and surrounding area follows on from the redevelopment of North Street and continued Glenrothes town centre refresh.”

Several buses stances closed

Councillor John Beare, deputy convener, said: “During the works, several bus stances will need to close, but temporary stances and walkways will be created along with signage and timetable information boards.

“The works are planned to be complete by the end of the year.

“There will be access for emergency services and local businesses in the area. Businesses will remain open during the works.”