Simon Adamson: Tributes to ‘amazing’ Fife police worker, 52

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife police worker who died suddenly has been described as an “amazing” and “hugely popular” member of staff.

Simon Adamson served with the force for 18 years, most recently with the Risk and Concern Hub in Glenrothes.

Police Scotland says the 52-year-old died suddenly and unexpectedly in the early hours of April 11, leaving colleagues devastated.

‘Wicked sense of humour and cheeky grin’

In a statement, Fife Police Division said: “Simon was a hugely popular member of staff.

“He had the most amazing, wicked sense of humour and a cheeky grin was never far from his face and he was renowned for his one-liners.

“His presence around the Glenrothes building will be very sadly missed.”

Mr Adamson worked for trading standards, before joining Fife Constabulary in 2004.

During his time with the force, he also worked in intelligence and adult support and protection.

Tributes have poured in on social media for what many describe as an infectious and warm personality.

He was a lovely man, such a good sense of humour and always stopped to speak

One said: “Simon was a larger-than-life character, glad to have spent some time with him at the trading standards. Condolences to his family and everyone connected with Simon.”

Another said: “I am so heartbroken to see this. I remember Simon from my time at John Menzies and WH Smith.

“He was a lovely man, such a good sense of humour and always stopped to speak. Sending condolences to everyone connected to Simon.”

One other said the “world was a better place” with Mr Adamson performing his role in supporting vulnerable people.