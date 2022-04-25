Simon Adamson: Tributes to ‘amazing’ Fife police worker, 52

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Fife

Simon Adamson: Tributes to ‘amazing’ Fife police worker, 52

By Jake Keith
April 25 2022, 3.12pm Updated: April 25 2022, 5.52pm
Simon Adamson.
Simon Adamson.

A Fife police worker who died suddenly has been described as an “amazing” and “hugely popular” member of staff.

Simon Adamson served with the force for 18 years, most recently with the Risk and Concern Hub in Glenrothes.

Police Scotland says the 52-year-old died suddenly and unexpectedly in the early hours of April 11, leaving colleagues devastated.

‘Wicked sense of humour and cheeky grin’

In a statement, Fife Police Division said: “Simon was a hugely popular member of staff.

“He had the most amazing, wicked sense of humour and a cheeky grin was never far from his face and he was renowned for his one-liners.

“His presence around the Glenrothes building will be very sadly missed.”

Police Scotland Fife headquarters in Glenrothes.

Mr Adamson worked for trading standards, before joining Fife Constabulary in 2004.

During his time with the force, he also worked in intelligence and adult support and protection.

Tributes have poured in on social media for what many describe as an infectious and warm personality.

He was a lovely man, such a good sense of humour and always stopped to speak

One said: “Simon was a larger-than-life character, glad to have spent some time with him at the trading standards. Condolences to his family and everyone connected with Simon.”

Another said: “I am so heartbroken to see this. I remember Simon from my time at John Menzies and WH Smith.

“He was a lovely man, such a good sense of humour and always stopped to speak. Sending condolences to everyone connected to Simon.”

One other said the “world was a better place” with Mr Adamson performing his role in supporting vulnerable people.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier