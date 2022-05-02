Two lambs mauled to death on Fife estate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two lambs have been mauled to death in suspected dog attacks on a Fife estate at the weekend.

The bodies of the young animals were found on the Falkland Estate on Saturday, during the busy bank holiday weekend.

One lamb was discovered dead in a field, while a second was found in an adjacent area on the same day, with a number of bite marks.

The deaths are thought to have occurred between 3pm and 5pm, what would have been a busy time with many visitors to the 1,500 hectare estate.

Lambs attacked and killed

It is thought dogs were behind both attacks and Robin Nisbet, farm manager at the estate, is pleading to visitors to keep their dogs on leads.

Robert said: “It’s clear both of the lambs had been attacked by dogs, with the second one particularly badly bitten all along its back.

“I’m pretty certain the injuries have been inflicted by someone’s pet while they are out walking on the estate.

“We do have signs posted all over the estate warning dog owners to keep control of their pets but they are just ignored.”

Robert added: “It is particularly disappointing as in this case the dog’s owner has not bothered to report the incident.

“The incidents have now been reported to the police too.”

Mr Nisbet said the deaths come just days after a husky dog was seen chasing lambs on the farm.

‘Extremely distressing’

He added: “Because we farm organically, our lambing season is much later than other non-organic farms.

“We are right in the middle of our lambing season and with around 300 ewes we are expecting between 350 and 400 lambs.

“That’s why it’s vital visitors to the estate keep their dogs on a leash at all times.

“Not only is it extremely distressing for our livestock, there’s also a financial impact of losing animals.

“I’d urging all visitors to the estate to respect the farm and follow our advice to keep their pets on a leash and under control at all times.”

Police receive report

This is not the first time the farm has suffered attacks on its livestock.

In June 2020 two animals were killed on the farm by dogs allowed to run freely with similar attacks following just three months later.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Saturday April 30, police received a report of two lambs killed in Falkland, Cupar.

“Officers will speak to the reporter to gather more information on this matter.”