Watch as wheelchair-bound Dunfermline man with MS takes on white water rafting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Watch as wheelchair-bound Dunfermline man with MS takes on white water rafting

By Emma Duncan
May 15 2022, 8.00am

A wheelchair-bound Dunfermline man with multiple sclerosis (MS) says he is challenging stereotypes – by going white water rafting.

Iain Donaldson-Elder celebrated his 60th birthday, and becoming a grandfather, by taking to the water in Aberfeldy, alongside some of his carers.

“I’m trying to kill a lot of myths off here – folk with MS can’t do it, grandfathers can’t do it and 60-year-olds can’t do it,” he said.

“I’m just trying to get rid of the stigma.”

Iain going through choppy waters.

Iain was diagnosed with MS in 2009, and is at the secondary progressive stage.

The disease affects the body’s central nervous system and can cause problems with vision, arm or leg movement and balance.

Iain has lost the use of his legs, but he has not let that stop him taking on challenges to raise £10,000 for Leuchie House respite centre and the Walk With Scott Foundation – both based in East Lothian.

“I’m not doing it to inspire people,” he said.

Iain, Lyndsey Fortune, Terry Sayer, Leah Thorburn and Ellie Ford in their wetsuits before going onto the raft.

“I keep getting people saying they are inspired by me and what I do – it’s just to let people see it’s possible.

“I’m just trying to let people see that if I can do it in a wheelchair, they can do it too.

“I don’t know how much longer I can keep doing these things so that’s another reason I’m taking it on.

‘Life is too short’

“Life is too short. Why put something off? Just go and do it.”

On his rafting experience, he added: “When you hit the high bits and came down, that had your belly going.

“I thoroughly enjoyed myself and would recommend it anybody. The trepidation before it goes away after five minutes on the water.”

Iain with his raft guide Alex.

Alex Reid, head guide at Splash White Water Rafting, said: “I would like to think that if I was in a similar position to him I would have that same get-up-and-go and motivation to do what he does.

“His story is not something you come across every day.

“It’s very rare that we come across someone who doesn’t have use of their legs and it does offer a challenge to us but that’s exciting.

“To see someone doing what he does, it’s brave. It’s nice to have played a little part in his story.”

Cara’s story: ‘When I first heard I had MS I thought my life was over – 5 things helped me cope’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]