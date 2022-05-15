Watch as wheelchair-bound Dunfermline man with MS takes on white water rafting

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A wheelchair-bound Dunfermline man with multiple sclerosis (MS) says he is challenging stereotypes – by going white water rafting.

Iain Donaldson-Elder celebrated his 60th birthday, and becoming a grandfather, by taking to the water in Aberfeldy, alongside some of his carers.

“I’m trying to kill a lot of myths off here – folk with MS can’t do it, grandfathers can’t do it and 60-year-olds can’t do it,” he said.

“I’m just trying to get rid of the stigma.”

Iain was diagnosed with MS in 2009, and is at the secondary progressive stage.

The disease affects the body’s central nervous system and can cause problems with vision, arm or leg movement and balance.

Iain has lost the use of his legs, but he has not let that stop him taking on challenges to raise £10,000 for Leuchie House respite centre and the Walk With Scott Foundation – both based in East Lothian.

“I’m not doing it to inspire people,” he said.

“I keep getting people saying they are inspired by me and what I do – it’s just to let people see it’s possible.

“I’m just trying to let people see that if I can do it in a wheelchair, they can do it too.

“I don’t know how much longer I can keep doing these things so that’s another reason I’m taking it on.

‘Life is too short’

“Life is too short. Why put something off? Just go and do it.”

On his rafting experience, he added: “When you hit the high bits and came down, that had your belly going.

“I thoroughly enjoyed myself and would recommend it anybody. The trepidation before it goes away after five minutes on the water.”

Alex Reid, head guide at Splash White Water Rafting, said: “I would like to think that if I was in a similar position to him I would have that same get-up-and-go and motivation to do what he does.

“His story is not something you come across every day.

“It’s very rare that we come across someone who doesn’t have use of their legs and it does offer a challenge to us but that’s exciting.

“To see someone doing what he does, it’s brave. It’s nice to have played a little part in his story.”